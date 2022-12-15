Electricity | A large number of European countries have set a price ceiling for electricity, but there are big differences in the models

Estonia forces the state energy company to sell electricity cheaply, Norway offsets the increased electricity consumption of households and Denmark guarantees households long payment periods.

Winter the first decent week of frost started a discussion in Finland about new support measures to reduce household electricity bills. On Wednesday, the prime minister’s party Sdp proposed a price ceiling for electricity, which would be set at, for example, 20 cents per kilowatt hour. The roof would be valid this winter.

This week, Perussuomalaiset and kokoumus and Kuluttajaliitto have also made their own price ceiling proposals public.

Sdp did not say in more detail how its proposed price ceiling would be implemented in practice. There is no one way to implement the price ceiling, but there are big differences in the models, as shown by examples from other parts of Europe.

The majority of EU countries have introduced various measures to limit the retail price of electricity. According to data collected by think tank Bruegel, price ceilings and other measures limiting the consumer price of electricity are in use in 14 EU countries, as well as Norway and Great Britain.

Estonia

In particular, the opposition party Kokoumu would like Finland to follow the example of Estonia. There, the government made a decision this fall obliging the state-owned company Eesti Energia to sell electricity to households, SMEs and the public administration at a regulated price, as a public service. Other electricity sellers can also sell electricity at a price according to the price ceiling if they wish, in which case they can buy electricity from Eesti Energia. Many electricity sellers have joined.

The level of the price ceiling lives on, and it is determined by the country’s consumer agency. The company’s production costs are taken into account in the assessment, and in addition, the company is guaranteed a small return on the electricity sold. Currently, the price ceiling for households is 19.2 cents per kilowatt hour.

The price ceiling is valid for four years.

In addition, the state compensates household electricity consumption with 5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Norway

The opposition party Perussuomalaiset has long demanded a price ceiling for electricity in Finland and pointed to the example of Norway.

In Norway, the price ceiling is set at 70 øyre, or about 7 cents per kilowatt hour. The state covers most of the household’s electricity bill that exceeds this limit. In winter, the state’s share is 90 percent, in summer 80 percent. The price cap covers a maximum of 5,000 kilowatt-hours of monthly consumption, meaning that the bill for the part that exceeds it will be paid entirely by the household.

The price ceiling is valid for the whole of next year.

The Norwegian government estimates that the compensation will cost the state about 47 billion kroner, or about 4.5 billion euros, next year. The state’s solvency is facilitated by the fact that Norway receives record tax revenues from oil and gas exports as a result of the energy crisis.

Germany

Germany compensates the energy consumption of households in the EU most generously. On Thursday, the German Bundestag approved a support package of around one hundred billion euros, with which the state offsets a significant part of the increased electricity and gas bills of households and small businesses.

For electricity, the price ceiling is 12 cents per kilowatt hour, and the state pays the electricity bill for the part that exceeds this. So that the price ceiling does not eliminate incentives to reduce consumption, it covers a maximum of 80 percent of the household’s consumption of the previous year.

The price ceiling is valid until April 2024.

Denmark

In Denmark, the price ceiling is structured in an exceptional way. The state does not limit the selling price of electricity and does not offset household bills, but gives energy company customers the right to demand a payment period of up to four years for bills that exceed the price ceiling. In addition to electricity, the price cap applies to gas and district heating.

Regarding electricity, the price ceiling is set at 80 öyre, or about 11 cents per kilowatt hour, and it applies to the tax-free price of electricity.

The electricity price ceiling entered into force in November and is valid for 12 months. The customer can automatically postpone the payment of invoices that exceed the price ceiling for a year, and after that he can decide to pay the arrears all at once or in instalments. After one year, 2 percent annual interest will start to be charged on overdue payments.

The arrangement is financed in such a way that the state offers energy companies loans that cover the missing income. The state also guarantees household debts to energy companies.

SMEs are also entitled to long payment periods.

Of different kinds price ceilings will probably be discussed on Monday, when all parliamentary parties discuss new support measures.