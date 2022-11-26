Electricity | A dirty dishwasher can be a surprising electricity guzzler – This is how you can easily keep household appliances clean

How often and how should the washing machine and dishwasher be cleaned? Does the cleanliness of the device affect electricity consumption? In the Do it this way story series, HS answers the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

This too At the moment, dishwashers and washing machines are humming in many washrooms and keeping the home clean. But how often should the washing machine wash itself?

A more thorough wash a couple of times a year is enough, but a lighter cleaning should be done a few times a month, according to a household expert Niina Silander Marta’s union.