Electricity | A complete failure for electricity price flexibility contracts – “Something has gone wrong if you feel that you have been cheated”

Electric|The vast majority of those who answered the survey of the Swedish Confederation of Consumers did not consider hybrid electricity contracts suitable for them.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. 83% of respondents disappointed with hybrid contracts. Automation is important for generating savings. 11% difficult to assess the effect of price fluctuations. The contract type is not suitable for low consumption.

The greater part Of the respondents to the Swedish Consumer Confederation’s hybrid electricity contract survey, they are disappointed with hybrid contracts.

About 83 percent of those who responded to the survey did not consider the new type of contract suitable for them, the union says. Respondents were disappointed by, among other things, the unpredictability of pricing. Many people said that scheduling the use of electricity at favorable times did not show up as savings in the electricity bill.

There were 303 responses to the week-long survey organized in mid-August.

The association shared that 83 percent of respondents had negative experiences, 9 percent had positive experiences, and 8 percent had neutral experiences.

The hybrid contract is about the fixed-term electricity contract that became common in the aftermath of the energy crisis. In the contract, a fixed price per kilowatt-hour is defined for electric energy, but the contracts also include the possibility to influence the price with your own consumption.

Good ones those who had automated use for low-cost hours and who had high electricity consumption had experiences. Automation was seen as important for generating savings.

General Secretary of the Consumers’ Association Juha Beurling-Pomoell tells HS that in such cases it is, for example, electric car drivers who had managed to schedule the charging for favorable hours with the help of automation.

The hybrid contract was also seen as a kind of insurance against price fluctuations.

Juha Beurling-Pomoell, Secretary General of the Consumers’ Association.

Bad ones experiences were enough.

Some thought that it is difficult to assess the effect of electricity price fluctuations on one’s own electricity bill.

Difficulties are caused especially by the fact that the price of electricity is compared to the average price of electricity for the entire month, and not to the price per day, the release states.

According to the Consumers’ Association, simply using the cheap hours per day does not necessarily lead to savings if the days in question were, however, more expensive than the average electricity price of the month.

Almost a fifth of the respondents felt that they had been scammed or considered hybrid contracts to be a scam.

It can be difficult for people to understand the contract, says Beurling-Pomoell.

“When a person feels that he has been cheated, then something has gone wrong.”

“If a product like this is on the market and it’s being sold a lot, then you have to develop marketing and explanations so that no one feels they’ve been cheated,” says Beurling-Pomoell.

According to the Consumers’ Association, based on the answers, the Contract type would not seem suitable for those whose electricity consumption is already low. According to the respondents, concentrating on low-cost hours did not seem to have much benefit.

Hybrid contracts marketing was often considered so unclear that the average consumer could not understand the price charts influencing the formation of the price of electricity.

According to the Consumers’ Association, one respondent said that the salesperson could not tell him exactly how to calculate the savings, and there was no calculator on the company’s website, how to calculate the savings, even in theory.

In Beurling-Pomoelli’s opinion, marketing is not sufficiently clear and comprehensible for the consumer to always make a well-considered decision.

In his opinion, the product is so complicated that it is fundamentally difficult to explain it in a way that the consumer will surely understand. Short marketing phrases are not enough to open up the matter, he feels.