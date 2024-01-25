Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity | A clear spike in the price of electricity on Friday morning – The graphic shows the situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Electricity | A clear spike in the price of electricity on Friday morning – The graphic shows the situation

On Friday, electricity costs about 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT, on average.

Exchange electricity the price will see a clear spike on Friday morning, when the price including VAT rises from eight o'clock to more than 18 cents per kilowatt hour.

During the morning and afternoon, the price hovers around or above 15 cents for several hours anyway.

However, the average price on Friday is not much different from the previous days. On Friday, electricity from the stock market, including VAT, costs about 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour. For example, on Thursday, the average price of electricity is only slightly lower, 9.7 cents per kilowatt hour. On Wednesday, electricity cost an average of about 9.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Friday afternoon, the price of electricity on the stock market drops sharply, and at two o'clock electricity costs only about 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour. The price stays below ten cents for the rest of the day.

See also  Nuclear power Posiva applies for a license for a nuclear waste disposal facility - Spent nuclear fuel is buried in copper canisters to a depth of hundreds of meters

#Electricity #clear #spike #price #electricity #Friday #morning #graphic #shows #situation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Regional Pact for Autonomous Financing will start “in the near future”

The Regional Pact for Autonomous Financing will start "in the near future"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result