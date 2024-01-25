Electricity | A clear spike in the price of electricity on Friday morning – The graphic shows the situation

On Friday, electricity costs about 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT, on average.

Exchange electricity the price will see a clear spike on Friday morning, when the price including VAT rises from eight o'clock to more than 18 cents per kilowatt hour.

During the morning and afternoon, the price hovers around or above 15 cents for several hours anyway.

However, the average price on Friday is not much different from the previous days. On Friday, electricity from the stock market, including VAT, costs about 9.8 cents per kilowatt hour. For example, on Thursday, the average price of electricity is only slightly lower, 9.7 cents per kilowatt hour. On Wednesday, electricity cost an average of about 9.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

On Friday afternoon, the price of electricity on the stock market drops sharply, and at two o'clock electricity costs only about 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour. The price stays below ten cents for the rest of the day.