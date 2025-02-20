In an era that is increasingly digital, our house houses more and more electronic devices and devices. This is a reality that no one can escape, since all parts of our home, starting with the kitchen and even in the bathroom have a product that works with electricity.

However, the number of plugs to give this current to these devices are limited, and without a doubt the favorite solution of the Spaniards is to have strips or elongators that have several plugs so that you connect different devices at the same time. These devices are something we can find in all houses, but Do not forget that they have certain risks and that it is our responsibility to avoid them.

Without intention of being alarmists, the strips are potentially an apparatus that can cause fires if used incorrectlyin the same way that if we plug too many devices of great power An electric overload can occur, damaging the electrical system of your house, causing short circuits and other similar problems, not counting that It can hurt us.

The key to avoiding this is Always connect the devices that most consume directly to a plug, at the same time as We should not load the strip with too many devices connected at the same time. But this is not the only good practice that we must follow, and as more and more electricians warn the place where we place these elongators also affects our safety.

It is clear that always It must be far from flammable products or that are susceptible to burning fastand, as well as prevent any type of accident, the strips must be Always away from any water sourcebe it the sink, the shower or the sink.

But that is not the only place to avoid, andlSpecialists point out that we should not place them near the windows Because if it rains they could be wet causing a short circuit. Among other tips that experts also give with that it is always recommended Unplug or turn off the strips as long as they are not being used and never plug an extender in another.