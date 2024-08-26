This morning at 9:30 in Castelvetro Piacentino, in the province of Piacenza, a 36-year-old electrician died following an accident at work. According to what was confirmed by the police, the man was working in a local glass factory and for reasons still being investigated he fell from a scaffolding at a height of about 7 meters..

The 118 personnel, the workplace prevention and protection service Asl Pc and the Carabinieri of Monticelli d’Ongina intervened at the scene of the accident. At the moment the scaffolding has been placed under seizure.