How did you feel about the content of this article?

Advertising of President Alberto Fernández in Buenos Aires, Argentine capital | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Several faults in Argentina’s electrical system caused this Wednesday (1st) an extensive blackout that affected several areas of the country, including the capital Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area.

The Clarín newspaper reported that the interruption in supply also affected the entire central region of the country, including the provinces of Córdoba and Santa Fé, the Cuyo region and part of the Argentine Northwest.

According to sources at the Energy Secretariat, “several failures were recorded in the interconnected system” and, “as a result of the above, different generating centers were disconnected”, including the Atucha 1 nuclear power plant and the Central Puerto thermal generator.

“We are working quickly to resolve this issue,” the Energy Secretariat sources said.

According to data from the Companhia Administradora do Mercado Atacadista Elétrico (Cammesa), electricity demand fell after 4 pm (same time in Brasilia) in most of the country, although with uneven impacts.

For its part, the high-voltage electricity transmission company Transener reported that three high-voltage lines linking the transformer stations in the Buenos Aires city of General Rodríguez with the Litoral area (northeast) were out of service as a result of a fire in One field.

Transener said that, together with Cammesa, it had implemented a contingency plan and started work to restore supply.

Due to the blackout, interruptions were reported in suburban rail services in Buenos Aires and in the capital’s metro.