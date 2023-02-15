The automobile giants make ever-increasing investments in the development and purchase of electrical steel, materials useful for refining the efficiency of engines and with it the autonomy of vehicles, pending the arrival of new generation batteries. It’s about a class of steel used above all for the construction of the stator, the static part of the electric motor, exploiting its excellent electromagnetic properties. To understand their importance, however, it is necessary to take a step back on the physical phenomena that occur inside common electric motors.

The stator of the motor houses the copper windings, the passage of current inside which generates a magnetic field which, by interacting with that of the rotor, gives life to the forces responsible for the thrust of the vehicle. In addition to the windings, ferromagnetic substances are present in the stator, i.e. substances which, when exposed to the external magnetic field generated by the current, become magnetized in turn, becoming new sources of magnetic field. Generally, as the current in the windings increases, the magnetic field induced in the surrounding steel also increases, until it reaches a saturation threshold. As you can guess, for performance and engine efficiency purposes, you want the material to have a high saturation threshold and that at the same time this can be achieved with a low current intensityso as to reduce the energy drawn from the battery.

Another central aspect of engine performance is the control of internal losses, including iron losses. When steel is subject to magnetization, it generates two types of losses. The first is related to hysteresis loop in the material, a particular phenomenon whereby, to cancel the magnetic field induced in the material, it is not sufficient to reset the external current but its direction must be reversed, absorbing more energy from the battery. In modern AC motors, where the magnetic field in the stator fluctuates continuously, it goes without saying that the hysteresis loop causes significant energy losses. Then add to this parasitic currents, i.e. the induction in the material of circular electric currents which, in addition to heating the engine, reduce its efficiency. One of the techniques for counteracting parasitic currents is the lamination of the material, dividing it into thin slabs separated by layers of insulation, in order to “break” the internal current loops.

For all these reasons, car manufacturers make use of electrical steels to build their engines. These are steels belonging to family of soft magnetic materials which, exactly as desired, offer a high magnetization threshold at the price of a relatively low current in the windings. Furthermore, the hysteresis loop of soft magnetic materials is particularly narrow, thus reducing the reverse current to be applied whenever it is desired to cancel the magnetic field in the stator. In the detail of electrical steels, these present a silicon content the presence of which favors the magnetization of the material and at the same time increases the electrical resistivity, hindering the parasitic currents. However, the silicon content generally does not exceed 3% in order not to make the steel excessively brittle, which would prevent it from cold rolling, a process necessary to reach those low thicknesses useful for breaking parasitic currents. The average thickness of the electrical steels present in the motors oscillates between 0.35 and 0.60 mm.

The advantages of electrical steels are therefore many: easy magnetization, narrow hysteresis loop and low parasitic currents. With the same mechanical power and magnetic field, the electric motor thus absorbs less energy from the battery, making it more efficient. They are also divided into two sub-classes: non-oriented and grain-oriented electrical steels. They are precisely the first to be used in electric motors as, thanks to the non-orientation of the crystalline structures of the material, they offer multiple main directions of magnetization, a fundamental quality in a component that hosts continuously rotating magnetic fields. Electric steels are thus positioned as a precious material for the hybrid and battery-powered car industry, on a par with lithium and rare earths, giving rise to ever-increasing turnover and investments.