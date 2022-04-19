Since last week, just when the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Deputies agreed to postpone the discussion of the electricity reform to the day before Sunday, the media scene has been invaded by articles, statements, reports and political positions on the subject. Unfortunately, in most of the opinions and points of view that we have heard or read, the presence of biased induction or intentionality is easily detected according to their authorship, moved more by interests and passions than by reason and benefit or social interest.

What we saw yesterday was a marathon session from which only a few positions were saved, since the majority were legislators who took the podium for a slogan, for convenience or outright for mere protagonism. It was evident how many deputies expressed themselves following a script, but without delving into precise criteria on the pros and cons of the reform in question, moreover, it is almost certain that many did not even read and analyze it in detail.

It was thus that we saw everything, from outdated, superficial and tendentious speeches such as that of the leader of the PRD caucus, Luis Espinosa Cházaro, to vulgar expressions such as those that are already customary in controversial figures such as Fernández Noroña.

In short, what could have been a good space for discussion to make history turned into a battle of interests where no one won and we all lost. If within the opposition bloc (PRI, PAN, PRD and MC) they think they won, well, that was the pyrrhic victory they took away, since for ordinary people it was very clear to us that their purpose from the beginning was not to improve or nurture the initiative, but simply reject it to show that they are still alive on the political stage.

Finally, what we want as a society will continue to be an illusion, that is, that new rules of the game be established in the production, distribution and commercialization of electrical energy, so that this is reflected in our pockets and not in that of those transnational corporations that, as we already know, are in fact the ones that operate the political lobbying of the big leagues (not the one we saw yesterday with many of our new legislators).

The reality is that it is no longer possible to continue prolonging a gatopardismo in which, since its creation in the Government of Lázaro Cárdenas, the CFE has not undergone a thorough restructuring, capable of competing in a globalized market that, unlike From that time when electricity was only supplied to 7 million Mexicans, today there is a wholesale electricity market with large foreign investments, where although it is inevitable to make room for independent producers, it must be done under the stewardship of the Government and that is essentially what that has been considering. Just remember how the 2013 energy reform promoted by Peña Nieto was a total fallacy, since the benefits went to certain foreign companies, but as users and you will not let me lie, dear reader, the truth is that we never saw a reduction on our receipts. Even the deception reached such a degree that, as if we were naive, former President Peña, almost at the end of his six-year term, continued to defend his reform arguing sophisms and declaring falsehoods such as the one where he claimed that 90% of Mexicans were already seeing a significant reduction in the price of energy that we paid compared to 2012… I don’t know about you but I never noticed it.

Today, we see again how politicians of all colors resorted to the same type of sophistries to defend or attack an initiative that today is on everyone’s lips. And the truth is, the only thing we appreciated was that all this media circus of disqualifications was just an easy way out to escape a real debate, a serious and objective one that apparently we were already heading towards when even President AMLO himself congratulated the incorporation into his initiative of some points that the opposition had been raising. In other words, unlike that reform of 2013 with Peña Nieto, which was elaborated in the short term and was approved by slogan without opening it up to debate, today what we saw was the opportunity to openly discuss a transcendental constitutional reform initiative that, Although it could have come to fruition, it was contaminated and discarded by a poor parliamentary debate full of nonsense, nonsense and sophisms. There for the other say some, and in the meantime we will continue paying very high electricity bills.