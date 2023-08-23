Electrical fires | The backup power source was burning down a detached house in Lohja – You can recognize a dangerous backup battery by these signs

Fires usually occur when a damaged backup power source is put on charge. A broken device should be immediately thrown into water to cool down.

Wednesday’s the night before, Lohja experienced moments of horror.

The backup power source that was in the bed caught fire and could have caused severe damage without the quick response of the residents.

The residents of the detached house became aware of the situation and managed to put out the fire.

A similar situation was experienced in Lauttasaari in April. Was in the backpack the backup power supply went haywire and caused a rescue operation.

Are home backup power sources a risk?

“Fortunately, we are not talking about an epidemic here. When you take into account how many backup power sources are in use in Finland and around the world, we are talking about individual cases”, leading expert of the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) Seppo Niemi start.

Cape according to by far the biggest background reason for the failure of backup power supplies is damage to the power supply.

“If the power source has been dropped or heated up in the sun, for example on the dashboard of a car.”

“Over time, they can also get into a deep eruption. If the back-up power source has not been charged for a long time and is then used empty.”

You should try to recognize the signs of danger on your own initiative already in advance. Such is, for example, a significant decrease in the capacity of the device.

“If the backup power source does not work normally and either drains too quickly or does not charge.”

The clearest sign of a damaged device is its swelling.

Self a fire is caused by a short circuit. Normally, the short circuit would be prevented by protective structures: some kind of fusible material that forms a film in the middle of the short circuit.

However, in a damaged backup power source, the protection method does not work, and the electric current can flow uncontrollably.

“The chemicals in these are very flammable.”

Danger signs start with warming. In addition, the device may swell somewhat. You may also hear a slight clicking sound.

In the end, heat escape occurs and the flash point of the chemicals is exceeded. The result is an “explosive fire” and the power supply catches fire.

“There may also be some smoke.”

Mostly the fire starts when the backup power source is charging. That’s when the risks are greatest.

The backup power source should not be left unattended to charge overnight or during a cabin trip.

“You shouldn’t put them under the pillow at night,” says Niemi.

The time between heating and fire can vary from less than a minute to several hours.

If, despite the backup measures, signs of danger reach the air, it is recommended to immediately disconnect the backup power source from charging. If a fire has already threatened to start, the device should be thrown into water as quickly as possible to cool down.

“In any case, you won’t be able to do anything with the backup power source after this.”