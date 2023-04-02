Electrical fires | A collapsed backup power supply caused a rescue operation in Lauttasaari

The back-up device left in the backpack caused visible smoke and the smell of an electrical fire in the apartment building.

To Lauttasaari The fire department was called to an apartment building on Särkiniementie on Sunday afternoon due to smelly smoke in the building. The source of the fire was finally revealed to be a backup power source found at the bottom of the backpack, which can be used to charge electrical devices.

The cause of the first smoke remained a mystery even to the Helsinki rescue service that arrived at the scene. Firefighter on duty Toni Kannikoski could not remember a previous case in his career where the cause of the smoke could not have been found.

“Smoke has entered one apartment from somewhere, two staircases and technical facilities were checked and no source of smoke was found,” Kannikoski told HS shortly after the rescue service left the scene.

Later however, the resident of the apartment where there had been smoke called the emergency services and said that he had found the cause of the smoke. The resident himself had only come home when the emergency services were on the scene.

The rescue service had already smelled an electrical fire when they visited the place, and the resident said that the backup power source left in the backpack had exploded.

Kannikoski says he doesn’t remember a similar fire happening to him, but he has heard of them.

Emergency services went through the crabs and all the apartments in the house as well as the basements and technical spaces with a thermal camera. The rescue service also ventilated the apartment with a smoke fan.

“There was quite visible smoke there,” said Kannikoski.