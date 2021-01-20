FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The German electrical industry continues to struggle with the consequences of the corona pandemic. At 18.9 billion euros, exports in the industry were slightly (minus 0.4 percent) below the same month last year, as the Central Association of the Electrical and Electronics Industry (ZVEI) announced in Frankfurt on Wednesday. The decline of the past few months thus continued. While exports to China and Great Britain rose sharply in November, they fell significantly to Japan and the United States.

The demand from German electrical companies for products from abroad was high. Imports rose strongly by 7.6 percent to 18.8 billion euros. “In terms of value, they were therefore almost as high as exports in November,” said ZVEI chief economist Andreas Gontermann. “That was last the case a good 20 years ago.”

After eleven months of 2020, electrical exports are down 6.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, while the decline in imports of 3.4 percent was only about half as high, according to the ZVEI. The electrical industry with around 880,000 employees in Germany achieved sales of over 190 billion euros in 2019./als/DP/mis