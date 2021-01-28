Electrical equipment Tukes: Nearly 120 hazardous electrical appliances were removed from the market, these products were collected back from users

Tukes issued the most disposal orders for chargers, transformers and LED luminaires.

28.1. 16:12

From the market 118 hazardous electrical equipment was removed last year, according to the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes). The 15 most seriously dangerous devices were collected back from users.

Tukes issued the most disposal orders for chargers, transformers and LED luminaires. These product groups are repeated from year to year in the list of the most dangerous. According to Tukes, this shows that manufacturers and importers do not always ensure the safety of equipment with sufficient care.

Tukes monitors electrical equipment in stone foot shops and online stores.

“Consumers are buying more electrical equipment from online stores outside Finland and the EU. They do not fall within the competence of the Finnish or European authorities. In this case, the consumer has to bear the consequences if the product causes damage, ”says Tukes’ chief inspector Seppo Niemi.