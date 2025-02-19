He stomach cancer establishes electrical connections with nearby sensory nerves And you use those circuits to stimulate your Growth and propagationaccording to the conclusions of a study collected on Wednesday in Nature. The finding is the first time they are described electrical contacts between nerves and cancer Outside the brain, which opens the possibility that there are other tumors that advance by establishing similar connections.

“We knew that many brain tumors took advantage of nearby neurons to boost their growth, but we could not verify similar processes in other types of cancer,” says one of the authors, Timothy Wang, professor of digestive medicine at Columbia University (New York ). “Knowing this expansion mechanism would allow us to use Drugs designed for neurological conditions To treat cancer, “advances a statement from Columbia University.

Until just two decades, the investigation of cancer progression had focused on the paper of immune cells or blood vessels of the tumor environment, without paying too much attention to nerve connections. “The nervous system works faster than any other types of tumor micro -environment cells, allowing tumors communicate more quickly and remodel your environment to favor its growth and survival, “says Wang.

The researcher has already discovered a decade ago that Cut the vagus nerve into mice with stomach cancer slowed down significantly the growth of the tumor and increased the survival rate. The lazy nerve contains many types of neurons. In this study, Wang and his team have focused on Sensory neuronswhich were the ones that reacted with the greatest intensity to the presence of stomach cancer in the mice.

The scientists saw how the sensory neurons of the vago nerve extended to the depths of stomach tumors in response to a protein released by cancer cells called nervous growth factor (NGF). After establishing this connection, The tumors sent signals to the nerves sensory to induce electrical signals in the tumor that favored their growth. Although it is possible that cancer cells and neurons do not form associations in the place where they are, “there is no doubt that neurons create a Electrical circuit With cancer cells, “says Wang.





The discovery of these associations led researchers to suspect that certain inhibitory medications used to treat migraines They could short circuit the electrical connection between tumors and sensory neurons. The experiments with mice showed that these drugs reduced the size of tumors From stomach, they prevented them from extending and prolonged survival. “The analysis of the data of patients with stomach cancer indicates that the circuits we have found in mice also exist in humans and that addressing them could be an additional useful therapy,” says the researcher.