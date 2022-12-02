Electric vehicles | The five-year wait ended: Pepsi transported the little salt with Tesla’s electric truck

Pepsi already ordered an electric truck from Tesla five years ago. Now the first delivery of the order has been made.

Electric car company Tesla has made the first electric truck delivery. The Tesla Semi truck has been put into use by the soft drink company Pepsi Co. on Thursday.

Tesla originally announced its Semi truck back in 2017. At that time, Pepsi also ordered 100 trucks. Chairman of the Tesla Board Robyn Denholm has stated that the company may produce a total of one hundred trucks this year, reports the Reuters news agency.

In addition to Pepsi, trucks have been ordered by Budweiser manufacturer Anheuser-Busch, transport company UPS and retail company Walmart.

The electrification of heavy vehicles has been slow, because demanding, massive batteries are needed to move the truck, which have been expensive and heavy. So far, electric vehicles are not beating combustion engines when it comes to transporting heavy loads and long distances.

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk appeared on Thursday at Tesla’s Nevadan factory at an event where he boasted that the company’s electric truck reduces traffic emissions and beats current diesel trucks in power and safety.

“It’s a beast,” Musk said at the event.

“If you drive a truck and want the most powerful machine on the road, this is it.”

Transporting a trailer or cargo requires more power from the electric motor. In the case of standard all-electric passenger cars, it means that the charging interval is shortened significantly if the car is towing a trailer.

Pepsi in the ordered truck, little salt was delivered to the participants of the Tesla event. In addition to the truck sold to Pepsi, Musk said that Tesla itself plans to start using its own trucks to transport car parts from Nevada to Fremont, California.

At the time, the company said that a truck with a range of about 480 kilometers on a single charge would cost $150,000, and an 800-kilometer model would cost $180,000. Since then, the prices of Tesla’s passenger cars have risen drastically.

According to Tesla, the truck has been able to drive 800 kilometers on a single charge, so that both the vehicle and its cargo weigh a good 36 tons in total.