Since the beginning of 2024, the cost of charging electric vehicles in Italy has increased significantly, rising to +69%. The reasons that led to this increase could probably be linked to the increase in electricity prices at national and international level.

Increase in electric car charging, the data

The companies, which manage the stations electric vehicle charging on Italian territory, they sent information to customers who signed contracts and subscriptions, often modifying the conditions of the tariffs previously put in place. complaint was done from Fedecarrozzieri (the Italian body shop association). Pay-per-use is experiencing a volatile trend, with some rates increasing. Some have even eliminated offers altogether.

Federcarrozzieri states that for the service Be Charge by Plenitude (which owns more than 20,000 charging stations in Italy) has increased the prices to consumption for Quick charging, from €0.60/kWh to €0.65/kWh. The price of Ultrafast charging (up to 150kW) remained at €0.95/kWh. However, since November of last year, a new tariff plan has been introduced that offers a discount instead of paying the usual monthly fee.

For subscriptions Enel and X Way you can pay up to 69 cents per kWh for fast charging (for a maximum of 22kW). The “Small” subscription of 25 euros has been replaced by the “City” one, which includes charging 80 kWh for 49 euros.

Federcarrozzieri also talks about theA2A tariff increasewhere the bill for the Digital Islands and Quick has started to increase since last year, from 0.56 euros/kWh to 0.65 euros/kWh. On the other hand, the price of the Fast+ and Ultra services has decreased from 0.95 to 0.90 euros/kWh. This fate has also befallen the Subscriptions:

Small: from 23 to 25 euros

Medium: from 51 to 57 euros

It was also Extra Large tariff abolishedwhich allowed customers to charge up to 320 kWh per month at 122 euros for standard consumers, and up to 106 euros for domestic consumers.

President Davide Galli declared:

“For weeks we have been receiving complaints from motorists who denounce how the costs of charging electric cars are increasingly high in Italy. Increases that appear completely unjustified if one considers the trend of energy prices, and that are added to the other increases that are affecting the automotive sector, from insurance to spare parts”.

Companies that have instead reduced the prices of top-ups

The only positive note is that there are foreign companies operating in Italy that have not increased prices. For example, the operator Ionity has kept the consumption rate stable, and therefore the same, at 0.79 euro/kWh and has reduced by 50% the price of the “Ionity Passport” subscription (from €11.99 to €5.99 per month).

Also Tesla has reduced prices of around 7% compared to the beginning of 2023, and those of the subscription – on Tesla-branded cars – of 2%.

What is the motivation that led to this notable increase?

The cardinal reason that led to theprice increaseis the decision of most electricity distribution companies to eliminate the pricing promotions – which were perhaps too convenient –. But this choice is rapidly being made decrease the sales of electric vehicles in Italy compared to last year.

In short, consumers are still uncertain about thepurchase of electric vehicles as they cost more than those with internal combustion engines. Therefore, increasing the price of refills now will certainly not benefit them.

