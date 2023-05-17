The UAE attaches great importance to the development of a smart and sustainable transportation sector, as this sector is one of the fastest growing sources of carbon emissions in the world. Sustainable transportation plays a pivotal role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and promoting comprehensive environmental sustainability.

With the continued urban expansion, there is a need to adopt sustainable, cleaner and more efficient technologies in addressing transportation challenges, especially as the country adopts the concept of sustainability as a common factor in all its development plans and as a strategic choice and a major and pivotal component of achieving comprehensive development.

Electric cars are a strategic option that contributes to reducing emissions in the transport sector, which is witnessing major technical changes, as they constitute the future of the sustainable transport sector, which is of increasing importance with the UAE’s commitment to investing in sustainable solutions and in line with the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, and the declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability. In the country and its willingness to host world leaders at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

The environmental benefits resulting from the spread of electric vehicles, represented in contributing to reducing carbon emissions and increasing air quality, are in line with the strategic objectives of the twenty-eighth session of “COP 28”, which the UAE will host from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai, where The conference seeks to discuss ways to consolidate sustainability in all sectors.



The future of electric cars.

The number of electric and hybrid cars in the UAE is increasing rapidly, which is more evident in the taxi fleets that are now running on the roads of most of the emirates, at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in the acquisition of personal vehicles that run on electricity in recent years. The decision to liberalize fuel prices in 2015 accelerated this shift.

The UAE is leading the change towards the future of electric cars in the region, as it has succeeded since 2021 in converting more than 20% of the car fleets of government agencies to electric vehicles.

The culture of driving electric cars is widely spread among all segments of Emirati society for its role in preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions, in addition to the low cost of charging a car battery in the UAE, as the cost of charging an electric car is about 7.5 dirhams through household electrical appliances, for each vehicle. It runs 400 km.



Emirati incentives.

The electric car reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 70% compared to those of its conventional counterpart, which makes it a sustainable way to help enhance air quality due to its contribution to reducing dependence on fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to reducing noise pollution. As a result, it causes a lower sound, as well as its need for lower maintenance costs. They also require less polluting fluids such as engine oil and coolant.

At a time when both the regular car and the electric car need to change the batteries in a timely manner, the disposal of the electric car battery is less polluting than its conventional counterpart.

The UAE has provided many incentives that encourage individuals to use electric cars as well as the use of sustainable means of transportation that rely on a lower annual energy consumption rate, in order to establish a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, preserve natural resources, increase reliance on clean energy and apply green development. Which is directed towards improving the quality of life and consolidating the UAE’s position as a global role model in the field of green economy.



Industry localization.

In consolidation of the UAE’s efforts towards the transition to green transport solutions, the “Mglory Holding” group opened last year the Al Damani factory for the manufacture of electric cars in Dubai Industrial City of the Tecom Group, as it is the first industrial facility of its kind in the UAE.

In September 2022, Kizad, which is affiliated with the Economic Cities and Free Zones sector of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, signed a leasing agreement with NWTN, which includes the establishment of an electric vehicle assembly facility in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim of meeting the growing demand for sustainable transport options.

According to the agreement, NWTN operates an area dedicated to car manufacturing, testing, and related logistics, spanning an area of ​​25,000 square meters developed by Kizad, with an annual production capacity of 5 to 10,000 electric cars per year assembled according to an off-the-shelf spare parts assembly system. Fully disassembled for electric vehicles. The second phase of the project will see the production capacity raised to 50,000 cars annually.



Advanced infrastructure.

Thanks to its advanced infrastructure and modern technological capabilities, the UAE has succeeded in occupying the leading position in the Middle East region in terms of the number of car chargers it owns.

The country is currently introducing new companies that provide advanced chargers capable of fully charging a car within 15 to 20 minutes, which will encourage new categories to own environmentally friendly cars.

The UAE has provided an integrated infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, as charging sites are densely distributed in the various emirates of the country. The “Green Charger for Electric Vehicles” initiative launched by DEWA in 2015, to stimulate the acquisition of electric vehicles, until the end of 2022, has registered more than 720,000 charging operations were monitored through the use of the Authority’s green charger stations through 9,653 electric vehicles registered in the initiative. A total of 66,322,543 kilometers using electric vehicles.

The initiative has achieved success, as the number of “green charger” stations has now reached more than 370 green charger stations, including more than 650 charging points spread across Dubai.

DEWA aims to reach 1,000 green charger stations by 2025. This initiative has had a significant impact on the significant increase in the number of electric cars in Dubai.



Government incentives.

As part of the UAE’s efforts to encourage the use of sustainable means of transportation represented by electric and hybrid vehicles, DEWA has launched a comprehensive website dedicated to the latest developments and information related to electric vehicles in Dubai.

The Dubai Electric Vehicle Community website aims to increase the use of electric vehicles by centralizing information on the latest developments in electric vehicles in Dubai.

The site also covers the latest government strategies, targets, incentives and regulations related to electric cars, as well as the latest models of electric cars available in the UAE, standards for charging stations, installations and locations, as well as available insurance plans and green car loans for the purchase of electric vehicles.



Green transport solutions.

In the framework of the UAE’s readiness for the future and keeping pace with the great changes taking place in the transportation sector, and the country’s keenness to shift towards green transport solutions, Bee’ah for Recycling signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the American University of Sharjah with the aim of cooperation and exploring prospects for establishing the first vehicle battery recycling plant. expired electric vehicles, which consolidates the UAE’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and sustainable, waste-free growth of the electric vehicle market, which is in line with national, regional and global sustainability programmes.