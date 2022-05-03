In Italy, electric cars are still a partially mysterious object, with an offer all in all still limited to a few models such as Dacia Spring, Renault Twingo and Fiat 500. But from other countries around the world, new ideas seem to arrive in this regard, and in there is particular excitement in China thanks to the results of Wuling Mini EV. The model was very successful and therefore convinced other companies to present alternatives. In fact, at the end of April the Avatr Lumin Corn, a small electric with cartoon shapes. Avatr is a brand that is part of the Changan group.

The four-seater, two-door car is expected to enter the Chinese market in the second half of 2022, with two variants of lithium iron phosphate battery, one of 12.92 kWh and another of 17.65 kWh. Respectively, these are elements that guarantee a range of 155 and 210 kilometers, therefore exclusively for city use. In the future, however, there will also be a battery capable of raising the range up to 300 kilometers, with a capacity of 28 kWh.

The car is really compact, with a length of 3.27 meters and a wheelbase of 1.98 meters. Width and height are respectively 1.70 and 1.55 meters. Compared to the Wuling Hongguang, which is a model funded by SAIC and GM, it has more rounded shapes. In addition to the luminous signature, there are practically no corners: from the front bumper to the tail, the roundness has flourisheda design advantage that could favor it.

Inside there are two screens, one for dashboard information, the other for infotainment and small in size. There is no exhaustive information on the prices of this car, but the Chinese electric segment can offer opportunities at a much lower cost than in Europe. Compared to Europe, production costs are much lower and a safety level that is most of the times lower, at least as far as small cars are concerned.