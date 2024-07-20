The electrification of vehicles with the transition from the thermal engine to the electric or hybrid one, is also affecting the world of transport, from vans to the heaviest vehicles, trucks. Here are some models of trucks and tractors already present on the market cars equipped with an electric motor.

We are slowly immersing ourselves in an electrified world. In the field of mobility, the transition to electric vehicles is strongly desired by European policies that try to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. And what about trucks? In Europe, trucks are the main means of transport, which allow the distribution of goods globally. According to data provided by the European Union Agency for Railways, in 2020 transport had a significant impact of 60% on goods distributed in Europe, 25% on maritime transport and 15% on rail transport. Using this type of data, it can be predicted that thearrival of electric trucks can do the difference in terms of air quality and noise pollution, without forgetting at the same time the pollution caused by air and maritime traffic.

Electric trucks, here’s what they are

Here you are some cutting edge models which are already on the market:

Iveco HD BEV: has an autonomy of 500 kmthe battery capacity is 738 kWh (9 packs) and is capable of recharging up to 350 kW.

Iveco HD BEV

Volvo FL Electric: This is a compact truck designed for medium-long distance freight transport, with a 185 kW electric motor, a 130 kWh battery with a range of around 420 km, and a load capacity of 16.7 tonnes (depending on the chosen configuration). The Volvo FL Electric costs between 150,000 and 200,000 dollars.

Volvo FL Electric – photo by Volvo

Volvo FM Electric: a medium-sized truck with a capacity of 44 tons. You can choose between different battery sizes, from 180 to 540 kWh. It can be recharged in just 9 hours using a 43 kW AC charger, or in 2 hours and 30 minutes if connected to a 250 kW DC column. The price ranges between 150 and 200 thousand dollars (again, it depends on the configuration you want to choose).

Volvo FM Electric

Volvo FH Electric: it can travel medium distances of up to 300 km on a single charge, and the battery capacity varies between 180 and 540 kWh. It is also capable of carrying heavy loads. The engine is surprising as it can offer between 330 and 490 kW (450 and 666 hp) of power.

Volvo FH Electric – photo by Volvo

Scania 25P BEV: a Swedish brand founded in 1891. This electric truck also won the “Sustainable Truck of the Year” award in the “Distribution” category in 2022. It features an engine with a constant power of 310 hp, and can travel up to 350 km on a single charge.

Scania 25P BEV

MAN eTGX: characterized by a daily range of up to 800 km, it competes with conventional road tractors in terms of long range. It also uses the new Megawatt Charging System, therefore it has a power of 750 kW and in breaks of approx. 45 minutes it is able to reach up to 350 km of range. This is the perfect solution when you have to travel far.

MAN eTGX – photo by Man

BYD Tractor: it is a medium-sized truck with a 660 kWh battery that can travel almost 400 kilometers on a single charge. It can also reach a maximum speed of 88 km/h and, depending on the model chosen, the price varies between 100,000 and 120,000 euros.

BYD Tractor – photo BYD USA

BYD ETH8 – The BYD ETH is a 10 ql truck with a capacity of 250 km, a range of 240 hp, a 255 kWh LiFePO4 battery that can be recharged in DC at 120 kW and goes from 20% to 100% in about 2 hours.

BYD Electric Truck

Tesla Semi – The first examples of the Tesla Semi electric truck have arrived on American roads, which when fully loaded has a range of approximately 800 km and supports fast charging up to 1MW DC.

The Tesla Semi, Tesla’s electric truck that ensures 800 km of autonomy

Mercedes eActros – This is the German manufacturer’s 800 V electric truck with two 600 kW electric motors (400 kW continuous) and a four-speed transmission. It has three battery packs, 207 kWh each for a total capacity of 621 kWh, a system capable of ensuring up to 1.2 million km in ten years without problems. The declared autonomy is about 500 km.

Mercedes’ electric truck, the eactros

With electric trucks you can travel many kilometers, without problems

THE electric trucks I am able to Of travel several hundred kilometers every daythese are distances that can be traveled without problems by electric vehicles; they are ideal for pre-established routes that fall within the autonomy. The cost is still quite high, significantly higher than that of an endothermic truck, and this certainly slows down their acquisition even among companies that could greatly benefit from the transition to electric vehicles.

So the The timing for a widespread diffusion of electric trucks is still far-sightedalso from a financial (price reduction) and logistical (creation of a larger network of charging stations dedicated to electric trucks) point of view.

Truck batteries must be recharged during overnight stops or during breaks during loading and unloading of goods. Charging stations (i.e. columns) must always be present in a widespread manner throughout the territory.

