CBS: Tesla Truck Fire Stumps US Emergency Services

An accident involving a Tesla Semi electric truck in Northern California (USA) paralyzed traffic for almost a day due to a high-level fire. This reports CBS News channel.

The incident occurred in mid-August on Highway 80. The Tesla truck skidded off the road, crashed into trees on the right shoulder, and caught fire on impact. According to experts, due to the fact that emergency services were not prepared for such incidents, it took almost a day to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

Experts interviewed by the TV channel explained that the security services do not yet know how to effectively fight such fires. Electric vehicle industry analyst Dylan Hu said that the traction battery of the Tesla Semi is almost ten times larger than the battery of a passenger electric car. “This battery will emit much more toxic gases. It will burn much longer. It is generally much more difficult to extinguish,” Hu emphasized.

According to the specialist, this is why the firefighters did not extinguish the fire with conventional means, but allowed the electric truck to burn out completely. Dylan Hu explained that when in contact with water, the chemicals contained in the battery form a mixture that can be dangerous to human health and the environment. This is one of the reasons why traffic on Highway 80 was blocked for almost a day. Hu concluded that emergency services will have to develop new methods for extinguishing such fires.

In early August, Tesla released its Q2 2024 safety report, which detailed how often its vehicles were involved in accidents. The report also found that there was one vehicle fire for every 18 million miles driven.