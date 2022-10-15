“We need a different approach to the issue of developing electric motorization between the richer Northern Europe and the poorer Southern Mediterranean Europe.” With these words Simonpaolo Buongiardino, President of Federmoturazione and Confcommercio Mobilità immediately aims to center one of the most complicated problems of mobility not only in Italy but also in Europe. During the first day of Next Mobility Exibition in fact, the event “Thinking the different way to move intelligently” took place, a comparison and debate on the critical issues that the automotive sector is facing, which for several months has been dealing with various problems under the pressure of the geopolitical situation but also of a sometimes forced transition.

“The average Italian citizen does not buy electric cars because he cannot afford them: finally, political decision-makers must interpret the needs of citizens and adopt lines suitable for our country, aiming decisively at the renewal of the polluting fleet – Buongiardino continuedlandlord of the initiative organized by Federmotatorie and Confcommercio Mobilità – it is the oldest in Europe, even through the latest generation of traditional engines, rather than insisting on an unattainable goal of an accelerated electric transition. It is not possible to pursue the time targets of the Northern European countries that have, on average, 60% of the highest income and can afford, as the best-selling electric car, a Tesla that costs between 60,000 and 80,000 euros. “

Alongside Buongiardino as journalist moderator Pierluigi Bonora, promoter of #FORUMAutoMotive. During the event within the kermesse dedicated to the ecological transition of the automotive sector and the evolution of mobility at the Milan-Rho Fair, we analyzed the radical changes that are transforming cities, destined to become more “intelligent. and green ”, thank you also to micro-mobility and interchange points. Consequently, mobility is destined to change to become, at least in intention, more inclusive and on a human scale. All with an acceleration that often has to deal with a territory that is not yet ready to face this revolution.

Particularly interesting are the results of the research conducted by Format Research on the perception of the transition of citizens and businesses, with the president Pierluigi Ascani who analyzed what emerged from the analysis and from the testimonies of the interviewees: “The obstacles are different. Citizens blame the inadequacy of urban public transport services and the integration between different cities. The study shows that 56 percent of citizens believe that the transition will have a heavy impact on travel, but also that 84.5 percent of Italians would buy an electric car, but only if it costs up to 25,000 euros. As for the impact on businesses, 34.5 percent of managers expect a negative impact, with 2.6 percent seeing black, and speculating the risk of closure. ” The transition is also the result of the desire to focus exclusively on a single type of propulsion, without thinking of a technological neutrality that would also allow space to be given to other systems such as biofuels: “The problem is the overall narrative that obscures any insight – argued Claudio Spinaci, president of UNEM – Electricity is indicated as the only solution, but we are sure that the revision scheduled for 2026 will prove us right, but it will be too late because many factories will already be closed. Furthermore, companies will not make investments to upgrade engines to Euro 7 if they do not have guarantees. “