The transition to electric cars in the name of sustainability risks destroying a fundamental sector for the Italian economy, such as the automotive sector. And the reference goes not only to the direct production of vehicles, but is extended to the entire sector of components, which could really be severely impacted by this transition. According to the latest estimates, they would be between 450 and 500 Italian companies at risk in the components sector operating in traditional engines, for a total of over 70,000 workers who would therefore be in the balance.

Estimates that already in this period are confirmed by the facts. Last in chronological order the one linked to Bosch: the German multinational has in fact announced at least 500 redundancies at the Bari plant within the next five years, and it cannot be excluded that the entire facility is at risk of closure. The absence of a national plan prepared by the government is what the insiders complain the most, literally crushed by this energy transition imposed from above without the right means to protect the sector. More and more are those who are convinced that at this rate the situation will get worse without ifs and buts within a few months, also because the difficulties of the electrical transition must be added to those linked to two other deadly factors, such as the pandemic and the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors.

“One million jobs in Europe are at risk with the electric car”, Alberto, the former Brembo number one, declared three years ago Bombassei, who on the occasion specified that almost all these cuts would concern the component sector and not the direct production of cars, given that the large manufacturers would be able to better manage the problem for various reasons. As explained by Il Giornale, this being the case, the hypothesis that Fiom-Cgil proclaims a national demonstration of protest of the sector, so that Palazzo Chigi intervenes before the situation deteriorates.