The tragic picture painted in recent months regarding the transition to electric and the implications in terms of employment for the industries and employees of the Italian automotive industry may not be as dire as initially expected. To give hope and above all to bring an analysis of a possible positive balance regarding the opportunities of the transition to sustainable mobility for specialized companies is a research by the Permanent Observatory on the transformations of the Italian automotive ecosystem created by MOTUS-E, chaired by Massimo Nordioand the Cami – Center for Automotive and Mobility Ivvovation – of the Ca’ Foscari in Venice.

Research has analyzed in particular a number of related industries, starting from the Ateco code and focusing on the types of production to establish the level of risk in abandoning the assembly of diesel and petrol engines by 2035 also in relation to market uncertainties. What emerges is a less negative picture of the premises of recent months, with a possible positive employment balance which would see a 6% growth in the sector in 2030, translated into 15,000 more employees than the current number of employed persons. To date, there are 107 companies already engaged in the electric sector, with 22,000 employees, while those specialized exclusively in endothermic engines are around 90, with different levels of risk in relation to the possibility of converting or not their lines for the assembly of hybrid engines or electric. “We consider this a useful tool for those who have to define industrial policies in this country and decide, if necessary, to correct the shot – explained Massimo Nordiopresident of Motus-E in a speech reported by Il Sole 24 Ore -. We need to work on future scenarios and impacts and identify the opportunities that electric mobility brings with it, starting with the gigafactories, without forgetting the phase of battery recycling, a potential business worth one billion euros”.

However, this analysis does not place a different emphasis on the risks of the transition, not only because it is linked to a series of unknowns but also because the Italian industry is already suffering from a downturn that is sweeping the entire automotive system, including at a European level. Suffice it to say that Germany, the first recipient of our production, has halved its production volumes. The ability of Italian companies to diversify has taken a turn but the next few years will be fundamental for defining a strategy not only at the level of individuals but also as an Italian system: “This leads us to consider that Italian companies will experience a double challenge – underlined Francesco Naso, general secretary of Motus-E – the technological risk will weigh on the companies that today work on heat engines and which will have to reconvert, while those that deal with productions connected to electric traction systems, will have to deal with competitiveness to continue racing at an international level.”