Sunday, April 9, 2023
Electric track damage | The trains between Joensuu and Kitee will be replaced by buses, the repair will still take hours

April 8, 2023
Electric track damage | The trains between Joensuu and Kitee will be replaced by buses, the repair will still take hours

Homeland|Electric track damage

According to the current estimate, the fault can be fixed in the morning.

8.4. 19:45

Joensuu and Hammaslahti train service has been suspended due to damage to the electric track.

According to the current estimate, the fault can be fixed in the morning, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center in a press release.

Due to damage to the electric track, the trains will be replaced by buses between Joensuu and Kitee. According to the Finnish Rail Transport Agency, the morning trains will run normally if the schedule of the repair estimate holds.

Up-to-date information on train traffic can be checked at www.vr.fi/junaliikenne-nyt.

