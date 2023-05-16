Electric track damage | The trains between Hankasalmi and Pieksämäki were replaced by buses in the morning

Electric track damage prevented traffic on the track section between Hankasalmi and Venetmäki.

Tuesday the night before, an electrical track damage was observed on the track section between Hankasalmi and Venetmäki, which prevented the track from operating. Fintraffic announced the matter at around eight in the morning.

The trains running between Hankasalmi and Pieksämäki were replaced by buses.

In the afternoon, Fintraffic reported that the electric track damage has been repaired. Train traffic was said to return to normal during the afternoon.