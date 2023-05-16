Tuesday, May 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electric track damage | The trains between Hankasalmi and Pieksämäki were replaced by buses in the morning

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Electric track damage | The trains between Hankasalmi and Pieksämäki were replaced by buses in the morning

Homeland|Electric track damage

Electric track damage prevented traffic on the track section between Hankasalmi and Venetmäki.

Tuesday the night before, an electrical track damage was observed on the track section between Hankasalmi and Venetmäki, which prevented the track from operating. Fintraffic announced the matter at around eight in the morning.

The trains running between Hankasalmi and Pieksämäki were replaced by buses.

In the afternoon, Fintraffic reported that the electric track damage has been repaired. Train traffic was said to return to normal during the afternoon.

#Electric #track #damage #trains #Hankasalmi #Pieksämäki #replaced #buses #morning

See also  NATO | On Monday, Prime Minister Marin will participate in the meeting of the Nordic Prime Ministers in Oslo, the topic of which will be the development of defense cooperation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Link’s Awakening armor is nightmare fuel

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Link's Awakening armor is nightmare fuel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result