You may remember the Toyboata or the Nissank from older TopGear TV seasons. Those two limited successful amphibious cars now have a more successful brother. The difference with this Toyota Land Cruiser is that it likes to dive underwater instead of floating. A team of 30 divers bridged a distance of 7 kilometers over the bottom of the sea with the Toyota. And that didn’t go without a hitch.

In six months time, the Land Cruiser was converted into the so-called Mudcrab that you see here. The construction team probably thought that the name Water Cruiser was too obvious. So the team installed an electric motor, but also put the Land Cruiser on tires filled with water with a weight of 150 kilos each. The heavy tires did not have an easy time at the bottom of the sea.

Quite a few setbacks for the Land Cruiser

During its journey, the Mudcrab had to be lifted several times with inflatable buoys as the tires sank into the muddy bottom. The Toyota also encountered a pipeline that took an additional two hours to circumnavigate. In addition, each diver could only spend fifteen minutes in the car before the pressure became too high. On some stretches the car drove at a depth of about 30 meters.

Being Australia, the divers also had to reckon with saltwater crocodiles and local sharks. They will not see a Land Cruiser passing by every day. The plan was to start in Mandorah and arrive on the beach in Darwin five hours later. The team would eventually take twelve hours, but they succeeded. The first thing the team did after arriving was “drive the thing straight to the pub,” they reported to the Australian news channel ABC.

The team says the electric Toyota Land Cruiser now holds the record for the furthest and deepest distance traveled underwater. In 1983, a group of 70 divers tried to get as far as possible on the same stretch of seabed with a Land Cruiser. The group stranded after 3 kilometers because the Toyota hit a stone.