There electrified transition of mobility is leading car manufacturers around the world to implement different strategies. There are those who bet everything on 100% electric cars right away, those who prefer instead a more moderate transition via the hybrid, but also those who continue to say long life to the endothermic, clearly with low emissions. In the end, what turns out is some sort of chessboard where each brand is positioned according to its intentions and above all its strategies already announced in view of the coming years.

Most car manufacturers already have it deployed on the electric side: brands such as Volkswagen and Audi, but also Ford, Bentley, Jaguar and above all Volvo, have no doubts that within a few years their range will be composed only of 100% electric models, not even the hybrid will be contemplated. Some of these, however, Audi above all, prepare different offensives depending on the market on which they compete: the car manufacturer with the four rings, for example, has decided that from 2026 all new generation cars will be 100% electric and that the production of cars with internal combustion engines will cease in 2033, but has also established that in China would be willing to maintain a local production of thermal cars even after 2033 if the market requires it.

The other side of the coin is represented by all those car manufacturers that do not miss their investments in the electric, but at the same time are convinced that this cannot be the only solution possible. Exemplary in this sense is the case of Toyota, according to which endothermic cars with low emissions and hybrids are not destined to be retired in the short term and will constitute an alternative to 100% electric cars for at least another 30 years. Same position for Mazda: in 2030 25% of the sales of the Japanese brand will be made up of models with electric motors, while the remaining 75% will be in some form electrified, but without premature requiem for thermal engines. Stay Stellantis’ position is uncertain: The print on newsstands today he points out that his intentions will be made official on 8 July.