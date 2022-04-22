India’s Tata Motors recently unveiled its electric SUV concept: the Curvv. Expected to hit the market in the next two years, the model should present India with a coupe body style. Initially, the novelty will be sold as an extension of the Electric Vehicles (EV) portfolio.

With the design philosophy “Less is More”, the SUV has a striking silhouette, with dynamic proportions and a spacious interior. For the Curvv’s Daytime Running Light (DRL), Tata prepared a triangular headlamp design. With LED lamps, the SUV still has a horizontal light bar in this front area.

+ GM and Honda expand partnership in electric vehicles

In its production version, the model will provide customers with versatility of use. The company’s aim is for the vehicle to combine functional attributes without compromising its aesthetic quality. Tata Motors provides for less charging time, interactive and intuitive interfaces and faster in-vehicle response.

“With the Curvv concept, we entered the Generation 2 EV architecture, which will increase the adoption of EVs in India, overcoming current barriers. In 2021, we not only emerge as the #1 SUV brand, but we also drive our growth in the EV space by growing 353% over the previous fiscal year.”

See the first images of the vehicle:



