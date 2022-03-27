NNiche supplier Ssangyong is now launching its first all-electric model on the German market, the Korando E-Motion. Externally, the SUV, which weighs around 1.9 tons, differs from its conventional brothers, among other things, by its unique front with a covered radiator grille, the pointed headlights and blue color accents. The base price is 38,990 euros. After deducting the environmental bonus, 29,420 euros remain.

When you sit down and press the start button, all you hear at first is silence. Only the display shows that the car is ready to drive. The almost 4.50 meter long SUV is powered by a 190 hp electric motor with a maximum torque of 360 Newton meters. From a standing start, the sprint to 100 km/h takes 8.5 seconds, with a limit set at 156 km/h.

A lithium-ion polymer battery with a net storage capacity of 61.5 kWh powers the motor. This means that the Ssangyong can drive almost 340 kilometers according to the WLTP standard before it has to be plugged in again. The combined power consumption is given as a moderate 16.8 kWh per 100 kilometers. On a first test drive through the Taunus, the on-board computer indicated 17.5 kWh as the average consumption. The strength of the recuperation, i.e. the feeding back of braking energy into the battery, of a maximum of 80 kW can be adjusted using paddles on the steering wheel.



Spacious: the front-wheel drive SUV offers plenty of space for people and luggage.

Image: Ssangyong



The positive thing is how much space the front-wheel drive SUV offers for people and luggage. Behind the tailgate, the loading volume is 551 to 1248 liters. The braked trailer load is 1500 kilograms. At a fast charging station, the charging process with direct current from 10 to 80 percent should only take a good half hour. It is charged with a maximum of 80 kW. With alternating current, the wallbox only has 6.6 kW instead of the usual 11 kW. There is a seven-year guarantee or a mileage of up to 150,000 kilometers. The Korando from Korea is offered in Bronze, Platinum and Titanium versions.