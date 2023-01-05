Electric Support | There is still no solution for the one-off compensation of the electricity bill – information from STT: Negotiations will continue on Monday

In TEM’s basic proposal, it was assumed that the state would pay 50 percent of the bill. Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Monday.

The government the special assistants of the electricity minister’s working group continued their negotiations on the details of the new electricity subsidy until Thursday evening. According to the information received by STT, the negotiations would continue next Monday.

The negotiations have been based on the draft presentation prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Economy (TEM). In the afternoon, it was reported from five government sources that there is a prospect of an agreement.

According to STT’s information, leaving the most affordable electricity contracts out of the lump sum suits most government parties. The negotiations discussed what the centimeter limit would be and whether it would have an effect on the deductible.

In the negotiations, there has been talk of contracts where electricity costs less than 10 cents per kilowatt hour, but the limit has not yet been decided.

The centimeter limit was previously omitted because it was thought to be impossible to implement, one government source described on Wednesday after the negotiations. According to another source, it was supposed to slow down the implementation of the lump sum too much.

According to government sources, there is hardly any political controversy, but some of the open questions have required further calculations in TEM even after the negotiations started on Wednesday.

Different sorts of according to STT’s data, there have also been opinions about how much the state would reimburse for the electricity bill. In TEM’s basic proposal, it was assumed that the state would pay 50 percent of the bill. This would be to prevent overcompensation, which has been feared, among other things, to encourage the consumption of more energy.

Some of the government parties have been of the opinion, however, that the percentage of support should be higher. Then you have to consider what the effect would be on the deductible and subsidy maximums, said a government source.

According to the source, the fact that the cheapest contracts could be cut off could bring room for maneuver. On the other hand, the lump-sum compensation can be implemented more quickly, the smaller the group the support would concern.

In the source’s opinion, it would not be fair, on the other hand, that a limited group would be rewarded with overcompensation, because they would be covered by several forms of electricity support, even though there is a consensus on supporting the more expensive winter months.

The government has already outlined that the one-time compensation would be paid retroactively based on consumption in November and December for the four winter months. The deductible would be 100 euros per month and the support ceiling would be 700 euros per month for four months.

It has also been agreed that a maximum of around 400 million euros would be used for the support. The government has previously also decided on other forms of support due to the high price of electricity.