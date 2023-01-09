Electric Support | The government is still arguing about the compensation level of the electricity subsidy

On Monday, the governing parties will try to find an agreement on the 400 million euro electricity subsidy.

The negotiations were suspended late on Thursday evening of last week, although as late as Thursday day it seemed that an agreement between the governing parties would be reached.

Originally, the intention was to get the bill on electricity support to the opinion round on Monday, but this will not happen.

In the past, special assistants familiar with energy matters have negotiated the electricity subsidy, but now the group leaders of each government party’s assistants have also joined the negotiations.

Disputes are transferred to the group leaders if the other assistants cannot come to an agreement. If the groups cannot find an agreement, the matter is often referred to the ministers for negotiation.

In negotiations there remain both technical and principled problems.

The bill is being prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM), which does not want to introduce support in which the state pays more than 50 percent of the bill to be reimbursed.

According to TEM’s calculations, a subsidy of more than 50 percent leads to overcompensation and, within four months, even a subsidy share of more than one hundred percent. That is, if the subsidy percentage were, for example, 70 percent, based on the November-December bills, more subsidy could be paid than what the household has paid for its electricity.

Some of the parties see the TEM calculation as a question of definition. According to this train of thought, the four-month subsidy is more like a subsidy for the entire winter season, in which case the subsidy percentage will be lower.

In particular, Sdp and but also the Left Alliance have wanted to increase the share of support to over 50 percent. According to HS data, the latest calculations show that a 60-70 percent subsidy would already cost more than half a billion euros.

Government already agreed in December that the support can be no more than 700 euros per month. The deductible would be one hundred euros, but in the negotiations they are trying to calculate this.

There is still a strong consensus in the negotiations that support will be paid for the four cold months, i.e. from November to February.

So far, the basis for calculating the support has been the actual invoicing of November–December, so that the deductible percentage and the 700 euros are deducted from the months. In December, the cutter was thought to settle between 50 and 80 percent.

The boundary condition is that the four-month support can cost the state around 400 million euros.

Electrical support has been prepared on such a fast schedule that the negotiators have had to constantly ask TEM for new calculations and justifications.

According to one of the negotiators, it is quite technical matters and a solution can be reached on Monday.

Another negotiator source, on the other hand, sees an agreement as difficult, if not impossible, if the left-wing parties hold on to a support share of more than 50 percent.

The third negotiator said before the negotiations that everything depends on how credible the TEM officials are able to give their proposal.

Already last week it turned out that the electricity companies are likely to be able to separate from the subsidized households those who still have a cheap contract, contrary to prior information.

There has been an option in which those who get electricity for less than ten cents per kilowatt-hour would not receive support. The number of centimeters may change, but this cutter will probably come true.

One the main reason for the prolongation of the negotiations is also the large group of renewals of the electricity contract, to help whom the governing parties are today looking for new ways.

The more this group is going to be supported separately, the smaller the support cutter can afford.

The group has been called interlopers because they would be treated unfairly by the planned simple support model without changes.

Those who moved during the support period are also a group of interlopers, but according to officials, it is more difficult for them to find separate compensation.

The final bill to the state is in any case an estimate at this stage, as the amounts of support and support recipients are not yet known exactly.