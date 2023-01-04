Electric Support | Information from HS: Cheap contracts falling outside the electricity subsidy

The Ministry of Labor and the Economy proposes that the subsidy will not be distributed to persons whose electricity contract is favorable compared to current prices.

4.1. 16:34 | Updated 4.1. 18:50

Electricity support a price cutter that was previously considered impossible is coming.

On Wednesday, the governing parties discussed the final terms of the electricity subsidy, and the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM) unexpectedly brought a price-cutting proposal to the meeting.

Many parties have pushed for a price cut, but officials and electricity companies have previously considered it impossible or difficult to implement in a quick schedule for practical reasons.

No final decision was made at the meeting of the governing parties, but according to HS’s information, no party objected to TEM’s proposal.

In a meeting it was not decided where the cutter will be placed.

In TEM’s official presentation, an example was an electricity bill where one kilowatt hour costs less than 10 cents. The number of centimeters can still change, and it can even be higher.

If the amount of subsidy cents is set high, it reduces the money going to subsidy. In this case, the deductible of one hundred euros may also decrease.

Those who still have a low-cost old electricity contract, but whose consumption is exceptionally high, would not receive support.

The bill on electricity support is supposed to go to an accelerated opinion round on Monday.

Government parties will continue processing electricity support on Thursday. It has not yet been decided how much of the electricity bill the state will pay.

The ruling parties asked the officials of the Ministry of Finance for more calculations. According to government sources, most of the questions are technical and there were no major political disputes at the meeting.

of HS according to information, the MET presented calculations at the meeting according to which the state would pay 50 percent of the electricity bill. In December’s preliminary calculations, the share of state support varied between 50 and 80 percent.

According to TEM, subsidies for some consumers could become unreasonably large if the percentage is significantly higher. This may reduce, for example, the possibility of receiving other electricity subsidies.

Read more: Sources for HS: Government support for electricity bills may fall lower than expected – TEM does not confirm

In December, the government decided that the support can cost around 400 million euros.

According to TEM, there are large uncertainties in the calculations.

Regarding the electricity subsidy, it is also open to the question of how things are going for immigrants and others whose subsidies are difficult to calculate automatically.

Government your line on many conditions of electricity support as early as December 22.

According to the government’s decision proposal, support is paid for electricity bills for four months. The calculation basis is the actual consumption of November–December.

The deductible is one hundred euros per month, and the subsidy ceiling is 700 euros per month. The support will be paid through the electricity companies in March at the earliest. The electricity company deducts the subsidy directly from the electricity bills.

At that time, the government decided that the subsidy could cost the state around 400 million euros.

Read more: Can I also get electricity support for heating the cabin? This is all you need to know about support

The text has been changed in many parts after the end of the meeting of the governing parties on January 4, 2022 at 18:20.