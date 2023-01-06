Electric Support | HS information: The large number of electricity contract renewals confused the government’s negotiations with electricity subsidies

The government will continue electricity subsidy negotiations on Monday. To be resolved are the question of the relative share of the support and the deductible share. In the negotiations, a completely new model is also being sought to help households whose electricity contracts have become more expensive at the turn of the year.

The government the electricity subsidy negotiations broke off unexpectedly on Thursday evening, although previously it was implied from government sources that political consensus and ingredients for an agreement were in the air.

The main reason for the prolongation of the negotiations is the large group of electricity contract renewers, to help which the government parties are looking for new ways with the time extension. This group has been talked about in the negotiations as interventionists, who would be treated unfairly by the support model without changes.

Support negotiations will continue, according to HS, on Monday, probably from the afternoon. The outline of the new electricity subsidy for the crisis winter was already made before Christmas, and in the ongoing negotiations the government is in the process of agreeing on the details of the subsidy.

HS has been in contact with three different government sources. There is still a strong consensus in the negotiations that the subsidy will be paid for the four cold months from November to February, that the maximum per customer is 700 euros per month, and that the basis for calculating the subsidy is the invoicing from November to December.

On the other hand, the question of what the share of the subsidy would be in the electricity bill is still open.

On the table the deductible has also come up as a new old question, which was previously agreed at one hundred euros per month. Now, at least some of the governing parties are ready to think a little about the intention of calculating the deductible.

If the deductible is reduced, support could be targeted to even more people.

A decrease in the deductible is attractive to government parties, because it could be justified by fairness. As a whole, the electricity subsidy is in any case aimed at higher income categories, as the consumption of electricity is correlated to the income level. Another weakness of the government’s support model is that, in light of current information, it is not possible to limit the electricity consumption of holiday homes outside of the support.

Government sources according to the practical reason for the failure of the negotiations is precisely the desire to ask the ministry’s officials for more detailed additional calculations on support models.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän The calculations of the Ministry of Economic Affairs led by the (central) have not satisfied the other parties in all respects. The ministry had brought to the negotiations, among other things, a model in which the state subsidy for the electricity bill would be 50 percent.

In the background of the negotiations is the knowledge that the policy must be ready next week and remain clear. A cautionary example is the first corona subsidies, which were prepared in the same ministry and were not targeted optimally.

As new as an element in the negotiations this week, a price cutter was introduced, with which it was wanted to limit from the scope of support the households that consume a lot of electricity, but buy electricity with old contracts that are very cheap compared to today’s standards. On the negotiation table, this cutter is set in the example model at a price of ten cents per kilowatt hour.

The arrival of such a cutter now seems likely.

The cutter as a result, the negotiators got a new knot to resolve, i.e. households that have had a relatively cheap electricity contract until the turn of the year, and who, starting in January, will nevertheless pay for electricity at current levels and at a significantly more expensive price.

According to one government source, this group has become a “big problem” in the negotiations. And not least because, according to various government sources, there are from 70,000 to even a hundred thousand of these contract renewers.

Contract changers are seen in government parties as interventionists, to help whom there seems to be a consensus in the government based on sources. In the negotiations, a special support model is now being tailored for the intervenors: the November-December invoicing announced as the basis for calculating the general support would not help them at all, or it would treat them at least comparatively unfairly.

For economies in the middle, a price level must be agreed upon in the negotiations, against which support can also be granted to them. According to a government source, one model in the negotiations has already been rejected: in it, the subsidy would have been paid according to the old consumption and the new price.

Government sources the details of the support package will be fine-tuned on Monday, Tuesday at the latest. After that, the paper goes to the opinion round, where it may still be refined in some respects.

The support package as a whole is based on a calculation according to which the support may cost the state 400 million euros. On a general level, the support is also determined by security of supply: the support should continue to encourage people to save electricity and not encourage them to waste it.