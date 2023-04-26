Is electric driving still superior now that synthetic fuels are arriving?

Yes, guys, come on! Just when we are finally switching to electric, there is ‘suddenly’ a much easier alternative: synthetic fuels (e-fuels). That is short-sighted and mega-good juice where only the combined breath of Arjan Lubach and Arie Boomsma is emitted from the exhaust.

This invention is of course grist to the mill for the traditional car manufacturers. They reap their benefits in producing combustion engines for as long as possible. After all, the entire infrastructure has been adapted to it. Brands should not so much ‘rethink’ but really transform these days. That’s one of the reasons why Tesla is doing so well: it only focuses on electric cars.

Lifeline

Many manufacturers use e-fuels as a kind of ‘lifeline’. One last emergency. An opportunity to sing it out in the old way for a while. You could assume that Mercedes-Benz will benefit from the fact that they can still make combustion engines for a while. But it turns out: they don’t listen to that!

That said Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kallenius to Automotive News. This gentleman is currently in the spotlight because of the introduction of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

According to him, the so-called e-fuels are an interim solution to make the combustion engine slightly less bad. He called the electric motor ‘technically superior’. According to Kallenius, there are two huge advantages to electric cars. First, there is efficiency. Despite the fact that E-fuels are better than normal fuels, the efficiency is still very low.

Electrically superior to e-fuels, also with emissions

Another thing is emissions. Although the emissions with e-fuels are lower, those of an EV are simply 0. And yes, of course, you also have to worry about ‘where does the energy come from’, but there are several ways to generate electricity.

Kallenius sees that the electric motor will surpass the combustion engine before 2030. He is now reasonably aware of what is happening in ‘his’ R&D facility. He foresees the necessary progress for EV, which is of course still a fairly ‘young’ technology. With the combustion engine we are now at about the peak of technical feasibility without it becoming extremely expensive.

Four cylinders and batteries

Mercedes has therefore stopped investing in the development of combustion engines for some time. They now have a kind of Volvo-esque approach to electrification and the use of four-cylinder combustion engines. The six, eight and twelve cylinders can only be found in the niche models that are sold in much smaller numbers.

In principle, Mercedes is one of the few brands that you can believe. They now serve almost every customer. If you are looking for an E-segment sedan, you can choose from electric (EQE), plug-in hybrid petrol, petrol and diesel. It’s that they don’t sell factory LPG.

Through: Automotive News.

This article ‘Electrically superior to synthetic fuels’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

