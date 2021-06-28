ZHalf a dozen generations lie between them, but Ferdinand Porsche and Mate Rimac agree on one thing: Both the inventor of the Beetle and the 911 and the European prodigy of the electric revolution on the road are convinced that the last car will be a sports car . Because even if, in a perhaps not so distant future, the whole world roams through the cities in autonomous “pods” and is shuttled into the holidays, there will still be people who get into a car just for the sake of driving – and it then not be able to have it quickly and intensely enough. “Sports cars are like riding horses,” says Rimac: “Nobody needs them for transport, but a small, elitist group has a lot of fun with them.” And this fun moves with the times. A trend reversal is now also beginning in the fast lane, and the fastest and most powerful cars no longer drive with high-revving multi-cylinders, but with electric motors – and with key data that is far beyond the imagination of full throttle legends like Bugatti, Ferrari or Lamborghini literally look old.

The Nio EP9 is in pole position on Electric Avenue. After the premiere in 2017, the start-up only built nine copies at a unit price of 1.2 million dollars and did not sell them freely, but left them to the first investors alone. But the Chinese have set the speed record for electric series vehicles on the Nürburgring with the 1360 PS strong and 313 km / h fast flounder and lapped the Nordschleife in 6:45:90.

René Wollmann does not want to attack this record, but otherwise the latest project by the former AMG engineer puts the EP9 in the shade in pretty much every category. Because Wollmann is head of development at Pininfarina and wants to build exactly 150 times something like the modern Bugatti with the Battista at prices from 2.4 million euros: To do this, he relies on two electric motors with 250 kW at the front and another 450 kW per wheel at the rear Although the engines are almost ridiculously small compared to the primeval 16-cylinder Bugatti, according to the old currency they have a total of 1900 hp instead of the 1500 hp of the Chiron, making the Battista the most powerful Italian car that has ever made it onto the road . And that means something in the land of Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Although a heavyweight among the super sports cars at more than two tons, the Battista also stands out from all competitors when it comes to acceleration: a total of 2300 Nm of torque enable the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than two seconds, and less than 200 km / h reached twelve and 300 km / h in less than 18 seconds. And the frenzy only comes to an end at 350 km / h. So that this is a quick, but not a short, pleasure, the Battista is waiting with another record: The battery, made up of almost 7000 cells, has a capacity of 120 kWh and is the largest that has been built in a car to date Driving style is sufficient for more than 500 kilometers.









The fact that Pininfarina actually emancipated itself from a design and production service provider to a vehicle manufacturer with the Battista after more than 90 years is something the Italians did not manage entirely on their own. Rather, the technology of another electric extremist is hidden beneath the frighteningly conventionally drawn carbon dress of the Battista: the Rimac Nevera, which was previously known under the project code C2. After the Croatian Mate Rimac, who grew up in Frankfurt, has already generated a lot of attention among the rich razors with the 1088 hp Concept One, he now wants to build 150 cars instead of eight and lures with the same performance data as the Battista: Because the skeleton with the Carbon-framed lithium-ion blocks, the four motors and the power electronics are identical, the C2 also has almost 2000 hp and a standard range of more than 550 kilometers.