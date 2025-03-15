‘Electric State’, a very expensive bodrium in charge of the directors of ‘Los Avengadores’ to certify the sunset of the Netflix show

What Simon Stålenhag does are not exactly comics, but illustrated books. This Swedish artist is particularly interested in retrofuturism and his publications are full of recognizable places where the vastness of the landscape contrasts with the remains of apparently forgotten science fiction technology. Stålenhag’s work is very evocative and favors that, by adapting it, their scenarios with invented narratives can be “filled”. Is what Amazon did when adapting Loop stories as a series of autoconclusive chapters in 2020 and what he does now Electric statuswith the particularity that this technology is proposed here Vintage It was created … by Walt Disney.

According to their argument, the animatronics developed in the 50s by the mouse house acquired awareness and took the world to a war whose dispossession contextualizes the images of Stålenhag. And it is an interesting occurrence, because it moves to rethink a moment of inflection for the popular culture of which just half a century passes. The first of the Disney Audio-Animatronics was the giant squid of the film 20,000 submarine travel leaguesalthough his authentic fame would come to populate Disneyland’s attractions, founded in the summer of 1955 in California. Audio-Animatronics began as the wild animals of attraction Jungle Cruiseto gradually gain complexity thanks to the advances in Robotics of Walt Disney Imagineering.

This confluence of animatronics and attraction parks has another way not so studied and that also puts face to a determining decision that Walt Disney took then: that their productions made the jump to television. Disneyland’s birth and his animatronics is inseparable from the broadcast in ABC of Disney’s magical worldinitially dedicated to selling the goodness of the park – with Tours guided by Walt in person – and later to shelter feature films. A precedent of what would be with the years Disney Channel, and then Disney+.

So, there is nothing, the retrofuturism of Electric status Part of a founding episode of Hollywood, where the line between cinema and television was blurred for the first time. Something lovely, because the film, in turn, can be understood as a maltrecha summit for that path. An binder image of the soctopic ends to which the ambition of the streaming.

THE STATE OF THINGS

Without moving away from Disney, a recent movie to which he refers Electric status is The Creatordistributed by the mouse house under the acquired brand of 20th Century Studios. The Creator He also approached a postwar period between humans and robots, with a brief budget of 80 million that surprised for how well they were. In front of her, with a similar argument, Electric status It has cost, according to the estimates of the US media, 320 million dollars. Although its digital effects are solvent, it is a figure too shackled so as not to wonder what is happening in Hollywood.

Being Electric status A Netflix movie that will not go through cinemas, fully subscribe a trend of the Blockbuster contemporary. This impels enormous budgets that the images do not justify: shows againsthechos where money seems to have dedicated to any other department – publicity, caches of actors, Covid protocols – other than the meaning of wonder. Treky artifacts with difficulties in being profitable, of which we had a whole party in 2024. The Marvels, Indiana Jones 5, The Flash… Capital faults at the box office for Disney, Warner and others Majorsthat champion all this inflation.

The most striking of these films so big and flaccid is, we insist, that they do not look good. There is no trace of that money. Instead, it is re -requested an affloring of CGI shabby and chromas as lethal as the usual Reshoots that embroider the plot and any option to glimpse a clear staging. We continue to run into films of this style: WICKED either Gladiator II There are two glorious exponents, despite having had good criticism and box office results. An impoverishment that by force must be more lacerating if it is from Netflix we are talking about.

The generosity of the platform with the budgets is almost as old as its decision to start producing original content. Between 2015 and 2017 we were already surprised that a comedy by Adam Sandler (The Ridiculous 6) and a mixture of Thriller police and medieval fantasy (Bright) They would cost 60 and 90 million respectively, when the most concrete we saw was a neatly photographic standard. Netflix worried very soon that all its contents They seem Netflix, and also hurried to show off the comfortable budgets he needed for it.

While Warner or Disney try to hide the wild amounts of money spent, Netflix presumes them. It is not as counterintuitive as it seems, because the advantage of being the leader of streaming is that it works with an autophagus regime: that is, how its subscribers tune in Netflix To see what they put in Netflix “As Netflix is ​​a lifetime television, go,” consumption is mediated, so the platform wants to promote, according to the announcement of a new expensive title embedded in the interface. It is rare, for all this, that the promoted films such as Netflix’s most expensive do not then raffle in audience … according to the data facilitated by Netflix.

The model works whenever we talk about clearly popular vocation content: the accounts may not leave if you invest 200 million in The Irish with the idea that Oscars legitimize Netflix’s role as Major Hollywood while subscribers are to other things. It is the reason that in recent times Netflix pursues academy nominations with much less momentum, and also that in 2022 they announced that They would stop giving him a white letter to the authors. He does not want to continue wasteless without guarantees, and guarantees is just what Joe and Anthony Russo offer. They directed one of the highest grossing films in history, after all.

The Russo brand

The signatories of Avengers: Endgame direct Electric statusa film that promised to produce more than a five years ago with its AGBBO label. This producer has become a relevant Netflix asset when trying to solve one of its great shortcomings: no matter how much its Blockbusters They have an excellent audience, they fail to be memorable enough to light franchises. Red alert – A comedy of action with The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot who also cost a million – remains the most watched film in the history of Netflix, but there has been no enough confidence to give him a sequel.

AGBB has been behind the success of Tyler Rake In Netflix, which has had sequel and maintains the claim to boost its own “film universe.” As producers of these films headed by Chris Hemsworth, the Russo do not look for anything else, in an attitude that we associate with their stay in Marvel and the reason why the ecosystem streaming Trust them so much. This attitude is characterized by a quiet cynicism, which entered the new 20s assumed to have directed the last great Blockbuster conventional. There would be nothing like Endey mewith its 2,799 million dollars collected. Pandemia and streaming They would take care of that.

Therefore, since then, the Russo have limited themselves to directing for platforms. After doing Cherry For Apple, AgBO was associated with Netflix and Amazon, and every new release was accompanied by statements by the brothers where they were very comfortable with the march of things. Promoting in 2022 The invisible agent With Netflix —2 billion dollars of budget, large audience, terrifying criticisms -, The Russo assured to go to the cinema “is elitist and expensive”, and that “the value of the streaming It is that people can share accounts, and get 40 stories for the price of one. ” Months later, Netflix would begin to restrict shared accounts.

Jump to April 2023, when the Russo are pleased to have produced the most expensive series in the story: Citadelwith a budget of 300 million and the promise of several Spin-offs throughout the world. Joe approached with the accustomed serenity The use of AIfantasizing that soon someone could generate films starring himself and “a photorealist avatar by Marilyn Monroe, in a romantic comedy after a hard day.” These niceties confirm the status of the Russo as the great trileros of present Hollywoodiense, juggling like nobody with rocambolesque promises and taking advantage of a scenario paid to speculation.





With these precedents, Electric status It only surprises as it exacerbates all the problems set for the typical production streaming of the elephantiasic delirium. Its two hours are a complete ordeal for formal plain – stating Netflix, now more gray than usual – the laziness of the narrative – all the inventive mummification that makes them look much more inert than when they were only motionless drawings.

Perhaps the most unbearable is how the film is delivered to the alleged stardom of its main interpreters. Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt’s media charism has never ceased to be an artifice calculated – the first as a great Netflix star between Stranger Things and Enola Holmesthe second as a Harrison Ford of market generated by the same the same with which Joe Russo should fantasize – and is fine in that sense than Electric status It shows it to the braves, without making prisoners. His dialogues are soporiferous; His comic, non -existent, and the experience makes so painful that, even having assimilated soon that this film is nothing more than a zombie, surprise how aggressive it is.

And surely everything does the same. Whether it is true or not that Netflix has left that pasture in Electric statusthere is wide chances that it is profitable with audience figures tailored to its exclusive standards, greasing the machinery of virtualities and flights forward that sustains the entire bubble of the streaming. The judgment of criticism and the hearing will be buried once again under the era of bulk content and the Russo will feel very satisfied with themselves … or maybe not. A few months ago we knew that Joe and Anthony had returned to Marvel. They will be the ones who direct the next two films of Avengersscheduled for 2026 and 2027.

With what the model is not as satisfactory as it seems, and everything can be even more depressing once the Russo retake the reins of that Blockbuster destined for rooms that believed to have buried. They can verify, then, how the traditional Hollywood cinema has been intoxicated by all these dynamics, and will be surrounded by animatronics.