Kia introduces the plus version sporty of the electric EV6the GT. The crossover it is powered by a double electric motor, which releases a total power of 430 kW (585 HP) And 740 Nm of torque, immediately available. Performance is thrilling: from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds and maximum speed limited to 260 km / h. Autonomy is beyond 400 kmwith the ability to upload from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Kia EV6 GT exterior features

The EV6 GT design develops on the concept of design philosophy “Opposites United” which is inspired by contrasts. The design principle “Power to Progress” fits perfectly with the sporty character of the GT version.

Kia EV6 GT

In front of the characteristic “Digital Tiger Face” includes adaptive LED headlights and dynamic sequential turn signals. The specific front bumper of the GT version enhances the width. The EV6 GT’s streamlined side profile features a series of prominent character lines that add strength and definition.

The rear of the Kia EV6 GT sports electric crossover

Laterally the 21-inch alloy wheelsfrom which the fluorescent brake calipers generously sized. In the back stands the aerodynamic spoiler and the LED rear lights at the top. Finally, the bumper features an air extractor.

Kia EV6 GT cockpit, how is it inside?

EV6 GT offers a sporty, comfortable interior with quality materials. The metal inserts with the engraving “GT” and the fluorescent green details add that touch of contemporaneity and technique. With daylight hits the striped pattern which adorns the upper band and the front central armrest.

Kia EV6 GT cockpit instrument panel

The dual infotainment displays curved 12.3 inch they offer all the driving, connectivity and entertainment functions and communicate them with absolute clarity. The ergonomic two-spoke steering wheel includes the selector Dedicated GT Drive Modewhich allows EV6 GT drivers to quickly and easily access the car set-up.

Despite the compact external dimensions, the wheelbase is 2,900 mm, EV6 GT offers roominess similar to that of many midsize SUVs. The boot has a load capacity of up to 480 liters (VDA) with second row seats in use.

Dashboard with dual 12.3-inch curved infotainment displays

Folding the second row increases the capacity to 1,260 liters. In addition there is the front trunk with an additional 20 liters of capacity.

Kia EV6 GT electric motor, performance, battery

EV6 GT is one 100% electric twin-engine equipped with high performance thrusters. The motor front from 160 kW (218 hp) works in tandem with the rear one from 270 kW (367 HP) for a total power of 430 kW (585 HP) and 740 Nm of torque. The traction is distributed on all four wheels.

The engine compartment of the electric Kia EV6 GT

The EV6 GT’s high power and all-wheel drive ensure true sports car performance. EV6 GT can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds and is capable of reaching a top speed of well 260 km / h. The presence of a electronic limited slip differential (e-LSD) ensures total grounding of power, ensuring maximum traction and stability thanks to the automatic management of the torque between the wheels with greater grip.

The enhanced braking system and hyper reactive increases safety and at the same time those behind the wheel perceive practically immediate reactivity. The ventilated disc brakes front (from 380 mm) And rear (from 360 mm) guarantee stops in confined spaces.

Kia EV6 GT in fast charging HPC IONITY

The package battery from 77.4 kWh of EV6 GT and the ultra fast charging capability from 800 V allow for more autonomy 400 kilometers with a charging capacity from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Kia EV6 GT sport driving mode

On the electric sports car Kia EV6 GT in addition to the driving settings Eco, Normal and Sport existing, the mode GT automatically optimizes the electric motors, braking system, steering, suspension, e-LSD system and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in sportier settings.

You can also customize each item according to your preferences by accessing the mode My Drive.

GT mode button selectable on the Kia EV6 GT steering wheel

In the highest performance setting, the steering control has been calibrated to give more sensitivity to steering wheel movements even in small corners and for more immediacy and precision. The system ElectronicControlSuspension (ECS) of EV6 GT offers agility and comfort thanks to the continuous control of the damping. Kia’s main focus when tuning the suspension was to deliver a true da character Sporty GT. As a result, the EV6 GT stays flat at all speeds thanks to a reduced roll when cornering and very low pitching both during strong acceleration and sudden braking.

In driving modes Eco and Normalbody roll due to steering inputs is already contained for an electric vehicle and responsiveness has been further improved through a more communicative steering configuration that requires progressively more effort to move as speed increases.

Driving mode info

If the driver selects the mode Sport or GTroll is further reduced and driving becomes even more more responsive. On the EV6 GT it is also possible deactivate the ESC system while with the mode DriftBy sending more power to the rear wheels, it is possible to trigger power oversteers.

Charging charging Kia EV6 IONITY

EV6 GT allows you to cover long distances quickly, thanks to a dedicated charging network. In fact, Kia is part of IONITY also thanks to the agreement with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS) it also offers access to over 300,000 additional refueling points.

Kia EV6 GT in IONITY fast charging

Through theKia Charge app payment is then made even easier both when using the IONITY and DCS networks.

Kia EV6 GT charging V2L

EV6 GT also has an integrated charge control unit (ICCU) that allows you to take advantage of the V2L function. The latter allows you to have up to 3.6 kW of power to run a 55-inch television it’s a air conditioner for more than 24 hours. The system is also capable of charge another electric vehicleif necessary.

Photo Kia EV6 GT

Video, how is the electric Kia EV6

Kia EV6 features, performance and prices on video

