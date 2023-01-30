Electric shocks | The swimming pool unexpectedly turned into a death trap in the middle of a dream vacation – Ville Yli-Hemminki pulled his 10-year-old daughter out of the water

Elsa Vähänen’s husband Ville Yli-Hemminki and 10-year-old child Valma Yli-Hemminki received strong electric shocks from the swimming pool while they were on vacation in Thailand.

From Tampere Elsa Vähänen the family’s holiday in Thailand ended last week with a peculiar accident, when her 10-year-old child and her husband received strong electric shocks from the lodge’s swimming pool.

The man and the child eventually survived the accident with a scare and a short trip to the hospital.

Vahnen had been in Thailand for two weeks with her three children, husband and mother. For the last days of their vacation, they had booked a villa at Phuket’s Splash Beach Resort. There they had a small private pool.

On Wednesday, right after checking in, the kids wanted to go swimming.

The youngest who went swimming first said the water tingled his legs. A few thought it was due to mosquito bites on the legs and did not pay any more attention to it.

When 10 years old Valma Yli-Hemminki went to the pool, Vähnen was inside the villa. Inside, he heard the child start to scream while in the water.

“I had no idea what was going on. I heard a scream and thought the kid’s foot got stuck in the exhaust valve or something. When I came out, the child was screaming and crying like it was being eaten and the man was lying on the ground. The man got up and got the child lifted onto the stonework in the middle of the pool,” says Vähänen.

From somewhere for some reason the child had received electric shocks while in the pool. The water was up to the navel. He had fallen into the pool from the force of the electric shocks and could not get up by himself.

The father of the children Ville Yli-Hemminki had fortunately been right next to him, but when he rushed to the pool to help, he also received electric shocks in his legs and fell into the shallow water from the force of the shocks. He barely got up to save the child.

“The electricity came with a continuous supply, and the child was stuck and couldn’t get out on his own. The man also said that his legs got wet because of the electricity,” says Vähänen.

The father and child did not suffer external injuries from the electric shock, but both complained of muscle soreness and numbness in their legs. In addition, the child suffered contusions when he fell in the pool.

Ville and Valma Yli-Hemminki climbed onto the pavement in the middle of the pool to safety. The family set up a sun lounger on the edge of the pool, which Ville and Valma used to get away from the stones.

Both were conscious and able to communicate despite the shock, so an ambulance was not needed. I still had to go to the emergency room.

A little praises the care his family received at the local hospital. There, the accident was taken seriously and the man and the child were taken to the ward for observation.

“I was a little surprised when the doctor said that I had to stay in the hospital overnight,” says Vähänen.

Valma and Ville Yli-Hemminki ended up spending two nights in the hospital. Väänen himself stayed in the hospital with them, and his mother and two other children moved to a new accommodation.

The blood tests showed that the creatine kinase value of both was elevated. Creatine kinase is a common enzyme especially in muscle cells. In a normal state, small amounts of creatine kinase enter the blood, but when the muscle is damaged, more of the enzyme flows into the blood than usual.

In addition, Valma Yli-Hemming was diagnosed with a mild arrhythmia at the hospital.

HS has seen documents from both patients’ reports.

Valma and Ville Yli-Hemminki spent two nights in the hospital.

About what electric shocks in the pool came, there is no certainty.

“There was a lamp at the bottom where the child was sitting. Later we thought that maybe it had broken and the electricity had come from the lamp,” Vähänen says.

Before going to the hospital, Vähänen contacted the reception of the accommodation. Maintenance personnel visited the site, but according to the manager of the site, they did not find anything wrong with the pool, Vähänen says.

On Friday, the Yli-Hemmings got permission to leave the hospital, and the whole family flew back to Finland on Saturday. The hospital was advised that they should go for further examinations if any new symptoms appear.

“Both the husband and the child have been in good health, but of course we go to the hospital for even the slightest symptom and we listen to their health very carefully,” Vähänen says.

Little says that the accident was a shock to the whole family. They had never experienced anything like this before.

“I was aware of the dangers in swimming pools when going to the pool with children, but this was completely new.”

The children of the family were also understandably frightened by the situation. When the youngest and oldest child of the family moved with Vähänen’s mother to a new accommodation for the last days of the trip, none of them wanted to go anywhere near the swimming pool.

“We have discussed the situation with the children. We have tried to explain that this kind of thing is really rare and that usually you don’t have to think about it. They have been really brisk the whole time,” Vähänen says.

In the future, the family will be more attentive to situations where bathing water causes strange sensations.

“Here was luck on the way,” says Vähänen.