Chamber of Deputies wants to vote on bill that suspends tariff increases; Lira says increases need to be clarified

The electric sector is studying how to react to the attempt by the Chamber of Deputies to suspend the tariff adjustments approved this year by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency). THE Power 360 found that market agents will meet this Wednesday afternoon (May 4, 2022) to discuss the topic and the possible effects on companies and also on consumers.

A draft legislative decree by deputy Domingos Neto (PSD-CE) would determine the suspension of this year’s tariff adjustment for Enel Ceará, approved by the agency in April. The process, so far, represents the highest percentage of increase among all those authorized so far to distributors: 23.99% for residential consumers.

On Tuesday (May 3, 2022), the president of the Chamber, Artur Lira, said that “there are controversies” in relation to what he called the “subjectivity” of contracts. He said, however, that this does not mean that they should not be fulfilled, but rather discussed.

“The discussion of the vote on the urgency of the PDL (Project of Legislative Decree) will force the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Aneel to come to the negotiating table so that this increase is at least clarified”, said Lyra.

According to Lira, the objective is also to identify the responsibility of each in these tariff reviews.

“It is to clarify the responsibility of who gave it, why it gave it, which contractual clauses allowed this increase to take place. And not just the narrative game that is the government that is increasing or that concessionaire that is increasing”, said the president of the Chamber.