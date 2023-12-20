Mandatory certification of electric scooters in Russia will prevent the increasing incidence of harm to the health of citizens. This was stated on December 20 by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov during a meeting of the State Commission for Combating Illegal Traffic in Industrial Products.

The Commission approved the inclusion of electric scooters and electric motors for general use in the list of goods subject to mandatory certification.

“With regard to electric scooters, the introduction of mandatory certification is intended to prevent the increasing incidence of harm to the life and health of citizens. And the additional introduction of a mandatory speed limit will reduce the number of accidents,” Manturov quotes website Russian government.

The Deputy Prime Minister also clarified that mandatory certification for electric motors will prevent deception of Russian consumers by unscrupulous importers.

In mid-November, it was reported that the number of accidents involving electric scooters in Moscow had more than quadrupled over the past nine months. In a third of cases, minors were involved in road accidents. Two accidents in 2023 resulted in the death of victims.

At the same time, Senator Artem Sheikin reported that the Russian government supported a bill to regulate the movement of electric scooters, as well as other SIMs and bicycles.