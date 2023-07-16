Electric scooters | The skateboard company banned parking in the middle of the lake – the Country Director explains what it’s all about

On the map of the application of the Tier electric scooter company, there are specially shaped no-parking zones.

Electric scooter company In Tieri’s application, one of the no-parking zones attracts attention. The no-parking area, matching the logo of the ice hockey club JYP, is in the middle of Lake Jyväsjärvi in ​​Jyväskylä.

The map of Tieri’s application shows areas where electric scooters may not be parked. Prohibited areas mostly include, for example, school and kindergarten yards and parks – and in Jyväskylä the JYP logo in Jyväsjärvi.

“There are a lot of JYP supporters in the local team. They came up with replicating JYP’s logo on the map in 2021,” says Tieri’s country manager Elina Burkland.

Bürkland says that the logo has been in Jyväsjärvi ever since.

Jyväsjärvi’s location near the center has made people pay attention to a special detail.

“Some hockey fans have messaged and praised,” says Bürkland.

The like surprises have appeared on the map of the Tier application before. However, they have remained temporary. They have also not been along the main electric scooter routes, unlike Jyväsjärvi.

“When Finland won the World Hockey Championships Marko ‘Mörkö’ Anttilan thanks to this, the operative team made a no-parking zone in the shape of a moron in front of Helsinki in the sea”, says Bürkland.

“However, I don’t know if anyone saw it.”

Bürkland doesn’t remember that Tieri’s map had other surprising no-parking areas in Finland that were as long-term as JYP’s logo.

“[SM-liigan] During the playoffs, several towns temporarily had hockey club logos. We have a lot of hockey fans and players working for us”, laughs Bürkland.

The no-parking areas that arouse amusement around hockey alone have not been limited.

“During the Eurovision Song Contest, we had a Cha Cha Cha text near Helsinki. No one probably noticed that either, when it was so out of the way.”

Bürkland’s according to Tier, it is customary to place specially shaped parking areas in water areas in other countries as well. With the help of local teams in Finland, we can bring out Finnishness with the raptures, he states.