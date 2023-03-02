Electric scooters | The ministry wants to limit e-scooters with bans on users

The Ministry of Transport and Communications proposes parking bans, a blood alcohol limit and traffic signs for electric scooters.

Popular ones some strictures are proposed for the use of electric scooters.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced new measures that can be used to curb problems related to electric scooters.

According to the ministry, legislative changes are necessary, as the dangers and accidents related to electric kickboarding have become more common.

There are a dozen service providers of micromobility, such as electric scooters, operating in Finland, and more than a million Finns use the boards.

As one the ministry considers incorrect parking and the resulting inconvenience to traffic to be the biggest challenges.

According to the ministry, another big challenge is driving while intoxicated, which causes a significant number of accidents. Injuries of various degrees cause annual costs of approximately 275 million euros.

There is no blood alcohol limit for cycling or electric scooters.

The ministry proposes five strictures as the most important ways to curb e-kickboarding:

1. Parking: Parking of electric scooters is prohibited on sidewalks, bike paths and off-road. In the future, parking would therefore only be allowed on the roadway and in separately designated places.

2. Traffic rules: The traffic rules will be unified in such a way that, in the future, e-scooters will have to follow the traffic rules and signs that apply to cyclists.

3. Traffic signs: New traffic signs will be added to the law to guide micro-mobility.

4. Transfer of electric scooters: Enables electric scooters parked incorrectly on the sidewalk and bike path to be immediately moved elsewhere. Now the transfer is only possible after 48 hours.

5. Blood alcohol limit: A limit of 0.5 per thousand is set for driving an electric scooter and riding a bicycle. The police are given the right to frisk the driver of any vehicle and give the driver a quick drug test. Failure to comply with the blood alcohol limit is sanctioned, meaning a penalty follows.

Proposed the changes are currently in the opinion round. If implemented, they would not increase the responsibility of companies offering electric scooters, but the responsibility still rests with the consumer.

“The user of the board is the first to be responsible for how to act in traffic”, confirms the special expert of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Konsta Arvelin.

According to him, the Consumer Safety Act already requires that electric scooter companies adequately communicate the safe use of the boards to users.

“If they don’t do that, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency, as the competent authority, can find out whether there has been a possible neglect of information obligations related to the safety of the service.”

Electric scooters are often used by minors, even though the terms of use of the companies offering the service require the boarder to be at least 18 years old.

According to Arvelin, this does not remove the responsibility of minors.

“In terms of both criminal responsibility and administrative responsibility, 15 years is the age limit in Finland. They are responsible for traffic violation and parking violation fees and fines that may result from not following the law.”

Those younger than 15 may not be liable for anything other than damages.

About electric kickboarding has become increasingly popular in recent years. For example, in Helsinki, the number of electric scooters doubled last summer, when there were around 15,000 boards in traffic.

At the same time, the new form of movement has also caused problems: accidents have taken users to the hospital and devices left in the middle of the passageway have made it difficult for other traffic.

The most serious accidents have caused, for example, brain damage and broken bones.

However, the ministry does not intervene in the number of electric scooters on display in public.

“E-kickboarding and micromobility are about freedom of movement and freedom of business. Freedom also includes responsibility. Legislation should not prevent but promote movement”, Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Magpie (sd) said at a briefing.

In neighboring countries, for example Sweden and Norway, the number of boards has started to be limited. The means to limit wild use are therefore mostly aimed at companies that rent boards in them.

In Stockholm, the city council limited the number of electric scooters to 12,000 in the entire city last year. Oslo, on the other hand, has set the maximum number of light electric vehicles at 8,000.

In the capital region efforts have been made to solve the mild effects of electric kickboarding in the past with different means.

In Helsinki, for example, there have been trials of own parking spaces for electric scooters and signs telling about them, and fines have been issued for wrong parking. The speeds of electric scooters have been reduced and their use limited to night time.

Minister Harakka thanked the cities for starting to find solutions to the problems on their own, because legislative changes take time.

Read more: Helsinki became a free playground for electric scooters

Read more: Helsinki’s rules for electric scooters did not bring relief to the chaos

Read more: The mess with electric scooters was brought under control in Norway – A simple method changed the situation

Read more: Abandoned electric scooters were lifted from Helsinki’s coastal waters

Read more: 17 patients were already at the Töölö accident station at the start of the slippery day