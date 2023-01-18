In the last two years in Italy the electric micromobility, even without controversy. In any case it should be emphasized that the phenomenon of scooters, especially in sharing, have exceeded 4 million km traveled in two years. Eg You Technologythe Swedish company of shared electric micro-mobility closed 2022 exceeding the 2 million kilometers travelled in just one year in the 7 cities where it is present: Turin, Milan, Rho, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Rome and Palermo.

Electric scooters widely used in Milan

Electric scooters in Italy have traveled in two years million km in major Italian cities (Turin, Milan, Rho, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Rome and Palermo).

In the city of Milan in 2022, scooters traveled 850,000 km

Milan is the leader of this special classification, just think that in 2022 in the Lombard capital almost 400,000 ridesfor beyond 850,000 kilometers travelled.

Electric scooters vs public transport

Shared electric micromobility has developed as a additional service to public transport. The burden on the population is increasing, with a 61% increase in rides in 2021 compared to 2020. Recently, the Moovit reports for public mobility showed that in Milan the average time spent using public transport for one journey is 43 minutes and that the 44% of the Milanese spends more than two hours a day on public transport.

The scooter is used as a supplement to public transport

On average, the Milanese wait at the bus stop for 9 minutes your own means of transport. But 26% wait longer than 20 minutes. 43% of Milanese use at least two modes of public transport on the same journey to reach their destination.

To this data must be added the surveys of Voi Technology, which showed that about 58% of rides made on scooters by the Milanese during 2022 they were ad integration of another means of public transport.

“City in 15 minutes” in Italy

The phenomenon of scooters is part of the concept of “City in 15 minutes”. Among approximately 110 European cities covered by a Sony CLS study, Milan is positioned at 60th place among the cities that are closest to the realization of this model, well over the first half of the ranking.

According to a study, a scooter ride in the city requires 12 minutes time, it would require 17 by carconsidering the traffic and the time to look for parking and stop.

The scooter is an integral part of the “City in 15 minutes” concept

In environmental terms however 400,000 rides on scooterswith an average distance per run of 2.15 kilometresan average ride time of around 12 minutes and a total of over 800,000 kilometers travelled, have been saved 53,000 journeys by private carwhich correspond to having avoided the production of: 10.5 kg of PM 2.5 and about 16 tons of CO2.

