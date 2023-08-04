The obligatory Rc car for scooters arrives electric. The Council of Ministers has preliminarily approved, on a proposal from the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the draft legislative decree which implements a European directive on motor liability. The provision makes a series of changes to the Highway Code and the Private Insurance Code on the basis of a new definition of vehicle, defining the cases in which there is an obligation to have insurance coverage.

In order to ensure greater transparency, this provision strengthens the tool of the so-called ‘estimater’, which allows consumers to compare the prices, tariffs and contractual conditions of insurance companies free of charge and can be consulted on the IVASS websites and the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

With regard to the insurance coverage obligation this is extended to vehicles regardless of the terrain on which they are used; whether they are stationary or in motion; from their circulation in areas where access is subject to restrictions (for example vehicles that transport passengers from the gate to the plane at airports). Furthermore, there is a specific obligation for light electric vehicles, including scooters.

In the provision they are also include some exceptions. In particular, the obligation to have insurance coverage for vehicles unsuitable for use as a means of transport is excluded; for vehicles withdrawn from circulation (destined for scrapping or subject to administrative detention, confiscation or seizure); for vehicles that are voluntarily withdrawn from circulation (e.g. for seasonal use). The novelty is represented by the voluntary suspension of the insurance by the insured. In this way a possibility is codified which until now was left to the free choice of the insurance company. The suspension term can be extended several times and cannot last longer than nine months, with respect to the annuality.