In Italy there is still talk of revision of the Highway Code, with the annexed introduction of new rules to protect the weakest users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. And it’s always Matthew Salvinithe Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, to relaunch the question: this time the leader of the League said he “at work why it is like this in all of Italy“referring to a case of a fine of 5,000 and seizure of the vehicle of a boy caught speeding at 60 km/h aboard his souped-up scooter in La Spezia.

Scooters under accusation

A theme, that of scooters, which seems to be very dear to Salvini, who only a few days ago commented on another episode starring one of these micro-mobility vehicles, in that case, however, with a more serious outcome: a 15-year-old boy who died overwhelmed from a car while driving his scooter in the province of Verona. “License plate, insurance, helmet and education: soon the first rules on road safety”what Salvini wrote on his official Facebook profile.

Plate, insurance and helmet

To complete the post, the leader of the League added the words of the commander of the local police of Verona, who expressed himself more or less in the same terms: “You need license plates and insurance. Not only scooters against traffic or in the way of traffic. We also receive many reports from the associations of the blind for the obstruction of the sidewalks. There are investments of pedestrians with the escape of those who drove the scooter. The legislator must decide on this. It also happened with mopeds in the 80s, there were no obligations and then they were introduced”.

And the new rules?

We will see what new rules will actually be introduced to regulate the circulation of electric scooters, which are increasingly the subject of discussion. It has been debated for some time, and it is almost always the aforementioned minister who lights the fuse, but for the moment there are no new rules not even a shadow. What is instead clear and evident that the cases of accidents involving these micro-mobility vehicles continue to follow one another: the government continues to reiterate that it will intervene, it remains to know when.