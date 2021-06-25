THE electric scooters now they are a reality of our cities but they go more regulated, with even stricter laws, to prevent them from generating further chaos to the mobility of cities. Politics, also driven by pandemic, wanted their diffusion but after too many controversial insane episodes ed accidents now we run for cover.

In Senate in fact a Bill to regulate the circulation of electric scooters, which also introduces the obligation to insurance, with fines of up to 1,500 euros. The bill, however, does not provide for one license plate for these vehicles.

The Bill under discussion in the Senate on electric scooters introduces the obligation to insurance, for private ones and in sharing. Companies operating in the sector, according to the provisions of the DLL, must equip their means with insurance for civil liability, which covers damage caused by drivers or accidents to the driver.

The sharing scooters must also provide the driver himself, in case of request if he does not have one, the protective helmet and the jacket or le retroreflective shoulder straps high visibility.

Electric scooter rental companies that do not comply with these provisions risk one fine ranging from 500 to 3,000 euros. In addition to the administrative sanction, the administrative detention of the vehicle is envisaged for sixty days.

Drivers of scooters according to the DLL are required by law to wear during the road traffic, the protective helmet and the jacket or le retroreflective shoulder straps high visibility. In case of violation, the fine is triggered, which goes from 83 and reaches 332 euros.

The administrative detention of the vehicle for 60 days, 90 if the infringement will be committed twice within a two-year period.

The speed limit according to the scooter law will be 25 km / h on the road and of 6 km / h in pedestrian areas. Furthermore, from a technical point of view, the scooters are obliged to have lights, a speed regulator and a suitable braking system. If any of these three things fail to comply, the driver risks one fine from 100 to 400 euros.

Age for electric scooter

An even stricter rule for the very young, from 14 to 18 years who can use the electric scooters only on pedestrian areas at a maximum speed of 6 km / h and on cycle paths to a maximum of 12 km / h.

Their scooters must have a special one configurable speed regulator according to these limits. In addition, minors must have the driving license type AM to ride a scooter.

In addition to the obligations, electric scooter drivers must comply with the following rules is prohibitions.

to carry a passenger;

to carry a load;

to push or tow a load or vehicle;

to be towed or towed by a vehicle;

to drive the vehicle using the mobile phone or any other means of communication at the same time;

to drive the vehicle using headphones or receiving devices or audio players at the same time;

to drive the vehicle with an irregular and dangerous course in relation to the context of circulation and to carry out abrupt maneuvers and acrobatics.

Violating one of these rules for electric scooters the fine ranges between 83 and 332 euros. Harsh penalties for those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: the fine will go from 1,500 to 6,000 euros and he is expected to be arrested from six months to a year.

Salty fines also for the wild stop scooters on the sidewalks, which owe theArticle 158 of the Highway Code, where applicable.

Stopping and parking on pavements or in other road traffic areas or pedestrian areas is therefore always prohibited. The fine goes from 41 to 168 euros.

