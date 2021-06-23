The issue of the regulation of the circulation of electric scooters always remains very topical. Especially in this period in which there is a new bill in sight which proposes to modify the rules for the use of these means: the two key points of the design currently being examined by parliament concern the obligation to wear the helmet and insurance. Once the parliamentary process comes to an end, we will see what will be the proposals that will be accepted and those that will be rejected.

As always, the proposal for an insurance obligation lives on the pavement: in the bill presented in the Senate we read how we want to insert the obligation for the owner of the electric scooter to stipulate a insurance policy for civil liability, to protect the driver and third parties in case of accidents with people, animals or things. The obligation would not be limited to individuals, but also to companies that manage the sharing of electric scooters. The knot linked to the obligation to wear a helmet also continues to take center stage: the drawing proposes the obligation for the scooter driver to use not only the protective helmet, but also the jacket or alternatively the high visibility retroreflective shoulder straps. All these components, in the event that the design should be converted into law, must also be provided by the companies of sharing if the driver does not have one and requests it.

Among the other issues being examined by parliament there is also the age of drivers: we are traveling towards confirmation of the minimum limit of fourteen years, but only if the scooters used are equipped with a speed regulator that can be configured according to the limits currently in force. Final remarks on the affixing of license plate on electric scooters: in the bill in question there is no mention of this hypothesis, despite the fact that more and more insiders make an explicit request for it.