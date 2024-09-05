Electric scooters | Madrid bans scooters for rent

Electric scooters|Rental companies could not control reckless driving.

of Spain the capital Madrid bans electric scooters for rent through mobile applications, reports news agency Reuters.

The decision was made because the three licensed operators were unable to control the parking of the scooters and the reckless driving of their customers, explained the mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

According to Martínez-Almeida, the current business licenses will be canceled from October and the city will not issue new ones.

The rental of electric scooters, or scooters, has attracted criticism in different parts of the world, because they are driven recklessly on the streets and sidewalks and parked randomly here and there.

The Madrid City Council has granted licenses to the Dutch Dott, the German Tier Mobility and the American Lime.

Each one is allowed to rent 2,000 scooters.

According to the conditions, the companies had to, among other things, implement technology that would force customers to leave their scooters in certain areas and prevent driving on pedestrian streets or in historical parks.

However, the companies did not meet these conditions.

Madrid follows Paris in its ban, which banned the renting of electric scooters last year.

Also in Finland, several accidents with electric scooters have caused conversation. The Ministry of Transport is currently preparing legislation that would govern electric scooters.

