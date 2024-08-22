Electric scooters | It’s so easy to buy scooters that travel up to 85 km/h online

Electric scooters|HS did a quick review and found electric scooters in online stores that travel at speeds of up to 70 or 85 kilometers per hour.

Really it seems to be easy to buy high-speed electric scooters, i.e. scooters, for example from Finnish online stores.

From the beginning of the week, a frenzy spread on social media electric scooter videowhere Espoo’s Master Tunnel from Ring I. In the video, an electric kickboarder drives into the tunnel at a crazy speed. The speedometer of the car driving behind the boarder shows a speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

West Uusimaa police station Hannu Kontola told HS earlier in connection with the incident that shops sell, for example, electric scooters traveling at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour.

In road traffic, the speed of an electric scooter may not exceed 25 kilometers per hour and the power may not exceed 1,000 watts.

HS did a quick look at what kind of electric scooters are sold on the internet. For example, the Preeco website sells a kickboard with a top speed of 85 kilometers per hour. It has two motors with a total output of up to 5,600 watts.

On the Sähköpotkulaudat.fi website, on the other hand, scooters are sold, which are reported to travel 70 kilometers per hour and whose power is 3,000 watts.

The normal prices of super-fast electric scooters were around 2,500 – 3,300 euros.

HS tried to reach entrepreneurs to tell how much very fast scooters are bought from them. However, they could not be reached despite numerous attempts.

According to Kontola, such electric scooters should only be ridden in areas isolated from road traffic, such as tracks or a cabin road isolated by booms.

Western Uusimaa not many people have been caught driving scooters at wild overspeeds in the area.

Only two examples come to mind for Kontola. This summer, the police caught a kickboarder who, according to Kontola’s memory, had a speed of just under 70 kilometers per hour. The police interpreted the vehicle as a motorcycle.

One previous summer, an electric scooter with two people on it was caught in Lohja, driving at a speed of more than 70 kilometers per hour.

According to Kontola, monitoring electric scooters is difficult because they are usually used on light traffic lanes. According to him, there is only a small probability that electric scooters could be checked en masse if the police patrol does not drive against them.

Admittedly, the police’s themed monitoring periods are such when, for example, electric scooters are given more attention.

Itfor example, is it responsible to sell electric scooters that accelerate to a speed of 70 kilometers per hour, is a good question for Kontola.

According to the law, it is not prohibited.

“If I could decide for myself, they shouldn’t be sold,” he says.

Even if you shouldn’t drive them in traffic, in practice it hardly happens, he reasons.

Kontola urges you to think twice if you are thinking about purchasing scooters that accelerate to such high speeds. Consideration is necessary for him, especially when thinking about buying one for children.