Head and neck injuries from electric scooters are on the rise. To say it is a study carried out by the Henry Ford Health System that was published in the scientific journal Laryngoscope. Researchers have found that road accidents have increased since the introduction of these vehicles (which can reach speeds of up to 50 km / h). Data available in the United States were analyzed and it was found that head and neck injuries made up nearly 28% of the total.

Among these, those to internal organs (including brain injuries), with 32.5%, lacerations with 24.9%, bruises and abrasions with 15.6%, traumas with 11.1 %, fractures with 7.8%.

These are the suggestions of scholars when using electric scooters: wear a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and clothes that do not constrict the body while driving. In addition, they invite you to analyze the characteristics and capabilities of the vehicle you are driving, to respect traffic laws and to focus on the path in front of you.